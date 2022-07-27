Following a trio of magnificent programs in June, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra last week closed the 2021-22 season in style with a performance featuring acclaimed violin superstar Joshua Bell, providing a capstone to the orchestra’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Preparations are now underway for opening night of the 2022-23 season — “Symphonic Sensations” — which is less than two months away on Sept. 24. At the same time, the YSO’s affiliate ensembles, the Yakima Symphony Chorus and Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra, also are preparing for the upcoming season.
After an all-virtual season in 2020-21, the Yakima Symphony Chorus concluded an all-in-person 2021-22 season in June with performances of Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy and Symphony No. 9, following a performance without orchestra in early April, “The Music of Queen” with the symphony in February, and the customary holiday program in December.
The chorus will participate in four YSO programs during the upcoming season, beginning in October with a recently composed accompaniment for the 1922 classic horror film “Nosferatu.” The chorus also will be featured in the annual Holiday Pops Spectacular in early December, which features traditional holiday favorites along with some new and unexpected repertoire appropriate to the season. In February, the chorus will join in a suite of musical selections from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” and the season concludes with the major project of the season, Giacomo Puccini’s Messa di Gloria in May.
During the performance season, the chorus rehearses from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Mondays in the chapel at St. Paul Cathedral. No auditions are required, but the ability to read vocal music is extremely helpful. During the past season, health and safety measures were in place to prevent “superspreader” events; potential COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season have not yet been confirmed. Anyone interested in joining the Yakima Symphony Chorus, or even just to try it out for a rehearsal or two to see if it is a good fit, can contact chorusmaster Justin Raffa at chorusmaster@ysomusic.org.
Similarly, the youth symphony, which suspended in-person activities in March 2020 due to the pandemic and implemented an all-virtual season in 2020-21, resumed in-person rehearsals and performances in September 2021, albeit with strict COVID-19 protocols.
Established in 1965, the youth symphony gives student musicians ages 8-21 an opportunity to play music in a full symphony orchestra. The youth symphony also facilitates a string ensemble to provide less-experienced string players with a similar symphonic opportunity. Both groups rehearse weekly on Mondays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the full orchestra and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the string ensemble.
For 2022-23, the youth symphony plans a full array of performances and events including a KinderKoncert, Winter Concert, Spring Concert, Waltzing With the Youth Symphony Fundraiser and Concerto Competition.
In preparation for the 2022-23 season, youth symphony spring auditions were held in May. Summer auditions are now underway, with aspiring members able to audition at any time during the summer via video recording. For audition information and requirements, visit the YSO website (www.ysomusic.org) and click on “Affiliate: Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra” under the “Connecting” tab. To sign up for a summer audition via video recording, click on the audition form link on the youth symphony page. The youth symphony’s email address is yyso.yes@gmail.com.
• Members of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and its staff write this column for Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
