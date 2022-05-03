In 2017, a trio of brothers from Veracruz, Mexico, came to Yakima to perform at The Seasons Performance Hall, in collaboration with our community’s exceptional music-based youth leadership program, Yakima Music en Accion (YAMA).That performance not only floored the audience; the entire collaborative experience left an indelible mark on the YAMA students and teaching artists who participated, and from that moment efforts began to find a way to bring them back to Yakima to collaborate with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.
On May 14, after five years of planning and a pandemic cancellation, that performance will finally happen.
Ernesto, Alberto and Luis Villalobos grew up in a musical family east of Mexico City, in Xalapa. Their grandmother was a folk musician, and they were encouraged to study classical violin first as children and then at their hometown University of Veracruz. Their evident talent took each of them abroad for further studies: Ernesto to the Manhattan School of Music in New York City, Alberto to the Royal Conservatory in Brussels, Belgium, and Luis to the Hochschule fur Musik in Freiburg, Germany.
They came back together to perform as a trio again in the early 2000s, for a one-off benefit event in New York, and realized then that they had found a higher calling than merely playing the music of other composers; they had their own unique voice, which was not represented in the traditional classical repertoire. The Villalobos Brothers as a performing ensemble was born.
Their original music draws from their family’s roots in folk traditions, but from a perspective that places them squarely in the here and now both artistically and in a broader social context. Their connection to YAMA springs from a common thread: the idea that music can do so much more than just “be beautiful” — music can change and enrich people’s lives, and by bringing people together in a common language it can change the entire social fabric of a community.
As immigrants from Mexico making their own music on their own terms, the brothers serve as inspiration for an entire generation of young local musicians with similar family backgrounds. In the process, they are influencing musicians of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience. Several of the professional musicians playing in the orchestra next weekend have noted that they made a special effort to be available for this program after working with the group in other contexts and communities.
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra has been busy planning some future events as well. Most immediately, logistical considerations have led to the postponement of the program originally intended to close the YSO’s Classical Series this season; instead, the performance on June 11 will include Beethoven’s groundbreaking Ninth Symphony (the “Ode to Joy”) and Choral Fantasy, joined by the Yakima Symphony Chorus.
Last weekend, the YSO released details of the upcoming 2022-23 season, Symphonic Sensations, which will run from September through the following May. A subscription brochure and other information is available on the YSO website, www.ysomusic.org. Subscriptions are available now; single tickets for the upcoming season are expected to go on sale in August.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.