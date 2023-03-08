All music is accessible to someone, and that someone can be you.
There’s a lot of talk in classical music circles about music needing to be accessible. Personally, I think this usually sells audiences short, because I think most audience members are vastly more curious and accepting of unusual sounds and experiences than they’re given credit for. Not everyone wants nothing but old favorites all the time.
I’ve seen this time and time again: Music lovers aren’t as intolerant of the unfamiliar as is often supposed, and this is simply because they remember when now-familiar music they love was once unfamiliar — and sometimes even uncomfortable. It’s human nature; for all of us, the unfamiliar is often uncomfortable. Yet the experience of surprise and appreciation that develops over time is part of what draws us to love music in the first place!
For me, therefore, no music is “inaccessible,” except that I admit sometimes I find certain kinds of music unendurably boring, and I won’t tolerate for long music played at a volume that will damage my hearing. Otherwise, no: For me there is no such thing as inaccessible music. In fact, I deliberately seek out music that challenges and puzzles me, because of how exciting that experience can be in itself, and because so much music I adore now started out that way. Also, tastes change.
By the way, complexity is no object. Just as very few people who adore Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 can really follow the quintuple invertible counterpoint of the last movement, but will still leap to their feet after a committed performance, the inner complexity of a piece of music is never inherently an obstruction for appreciation. Only the lack of familiarity is. (Or, I suppose, too loud or boring.)
Consider this: Who doesn’t appreciate a rainbow? And yet how many people truly understand that what’s happening on the quantum particle level is what creates colors? The math behind this is fearsome, but I encourage the curious to check it out. Anyway, you can indeed appreciate the rainbow without understanding any of the underlying math or theory involved in quantum physics necessary to explain color. Music is no different; there are many levels of appreciation.
I’ve swept aside complexity as an obstacle, so what’s left? I suppose it’s difficult emotions. Darkness, sadness, melancholy, anger, etc. Music is indeed available to support these emotions. Sometimes it seems like there are those who insist on easy listening, very familiar music that only conveys simple, positive feelings. I like a lot of music that can be described that way, too. But why can’t music be allowed to convey the full range of human experience and emotion?
The answer is, it can be! After all, joy and happiness have no meaning without corresponding sadness and grief. This is the concept behind catharsis, after all: Shared pathos in the creative arts can help us endure better together the tragedy and grief that we will inevitably find in the real world.
So let’s embrace the full range of human experience and emotion in music, just as we do in film, television and other art forms, even computer games. We need it.
• Ryan M. Hare is the Yakima Symphony Orchestra principal bassoon. He and other symphony members write this monthly column for Explore. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.
