One of the hallmarks of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s programming under Maestro Lawrence Golan in his 13 years on the podium has been variety, and the first three programs of the 2023-24 season are a great example.
True to its title, “Mosaico Mexicano,” the music for this Saturday’s opening concert, is drawn from more than a century of orchestral music by Mexican composers representing an immense diversity of cultural influences. From dance hall to concert hall, from European classical to Indigenous and traditional popular forms and melodies, this program showcases not only the many facets of Mexican musical culture, but also the variety of colors and textures in the orchestra itself.
The opening concert of the YSO’s Classical Series, on Oct. 14, is anchored by one of the best-known piano concertos in the repertoire, Tchaikovsky’s First, which will be performed by Cuban-born virtuoso Leonel Morales. Premiered in the United States in 1875, this is the concerto that Van Cliburn later performed in his unexpected triumph at the first-ever International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War; his subsequent recording was the first classical record to go platinum.
Not as well known, but heard with increasing frequency in recent years, is Florence Price’s First Symphony. Premiered in 1933 by the Chicago Symphony, it was the first symphony by a Black woman to be performed by any major American orchestra. Also on the program is a 2022 work by YSO principal clarinetist and recent Seattle Symphony artist-in-residence Angelique Poteat titled “Breathe, Come Together, Embrace.”
The end of October brings something completely different to the YSO season. On the 28th, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will provide live musical accompaniment to a screening of the 1925 classic silent horror film “Phantom of the Opera.” The music for this presentation has been composed much more recently by Hollywood composer Craig Safan, whose television and film credits include “Cheers,” “The Last Starfighter,” “Stand and Deliver” and “Tales from the Crypt,” among many others.
In addition to participating in “Phantom of the Opera” with the symphony, the Yakima Symphony Chorus has recently added a new performance date to its schedule, one week later. On Nov. 3, the chorus will perform a program titled “Simple Gifts,” featuring songs of gratitude and thanks performed by the entire chorus as well as individual musicians. This is a community performance presented atw St. Paul Cathedral in thanks and recognition of its role in supporting local musical activity, and in particular providing weekly rehearsal space for the ensemble each year. Admission is by donation (suggested $20 adults, $5 students), and advance reservations may be made through the YSO office at 509-248-1414 or by email at info@ysomusic.org.
The Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra (YYSO) also is working toward a performance this fall: the KinderKoncert at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. This program is designed especially for families and young children, including an introduction to the orchestra and orchestral instruments as well as opportunities after the performance for kids to try out selected instruments through the generosity of Ted Brown Music. Rather than the traditional format of a performance on stage with an audience below, this concert will take place in The Capitol Theatre’s more intimate “black box” space, the 4th Street Theatre. Admission is free, but again donations are welcome.
The Yakima Symphony Chorus and YYSO are still welcoming new members this fall. Later in the season, the chorus will perform in the orchestra’s traditional “Holiday Pops Spectacular” in December, “Video Games Live” in early March, and the season finale, Mendelssohn’s “Lobgesang” (Symphony No. 2), which will be part of a commercial recording project; to join, contact Steven Slusher at chorusmaster@ysomusic.org. The Youth Symphony has one remaining “open rehearsal” at Englewood Christian Church on Monday evening, Sept. 25, for young musicians interested in joining; contact yyso.yes@gmail.com for more information.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
