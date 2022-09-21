This week, as the dogwood leaves begin to tinge red, autumn begins in earnest with the opening performance of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season, “Symphonic Sensations.” Opening night always comes with excitement, and Saturday evening will be no exception. With an international guest soloist, a world premiere and one of the most cherished Romantic symphonies in all of orchestral literature — Tchaikovsky’s Fifth — it will be an evening not to be missed.
Like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony performed by the YSO only two months ago, Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece takes the listener on a journey from dark to light — from doubt and sadness to joy and triumph, covering the gamut of emotional expression along the way. Combining the power of the full symphony orchestra with the lyricism of its component instruments, the symphony remains a deeply personal yet universal contemplation of humanity’s struggle with fate.
The music of Tchaikovsky is studded with melodic gems, one of the most famous being the beautiful horn solo in the second movement of this symphony. The symphony was so much a part of public consciousness by the late 1930s that Glenn Miller borrowed the melody for “Moon Love,” and a few decades later John Denver apparently inadvertently turned it into “Annie’s Song”; according to producer Milt Okun, once he realized the degree of similarity, he reworked his song so that the melody is now recognizable only in the opening few notes.
The first half of Saturday night’s program consists entirely of the music of living composers, beginning with a world premiere by none other than the YSO’s own maestro, Music Director Lawrence Golan. Written during the pandemic, “Fantasia for Orchestra” is a reframing of a work he wrote three decades ago for solo violin, following much the same emotional trajectory as the symphony that closes the program. One of the most-performed orchestral works by any living composer today is Jennifer Higdon’s “blue cathedral.” Making use of some unusual instruments and instrumental techniques, the work is an ethereal tone poem in tribute to the composer’s brother, who died of cancer in 1998.
In contrast, the YSO will then be joined on stage by Lebanese composer/percussionist Rony Barrak, who will perform as darbouka soloist on his own composition, “Beirut Sensations.” The darbouka is a type of Middle Eastern goblet drum, and Barrak is a virtuoso, having made his television debut on the instrument at age 7. As both composer and performer, he has succeeded in pushing the instrument beyond its traditional roots, exploring its potential in classical and contemporary contexts.
On Oct. 15, the YSO kicks off this season’s Gilbert Orchards Pops Series with a special multimedia presentation: a screening of the 1922 silent film classic “Nosferatu,” with orchestra and chorus performing a live soundtrack created by composer, marionette artist (!) and street performer Philip Shorey.
Subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are still available through the YSO office at 509-248-1414, providing a discount from single-ticket prices. Single tickets are available online at www.ysomusic.org or through the Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-ARTS (2787).
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.