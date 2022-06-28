Through 50 seasons of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, symphony audiences have enjoyed the performances of more than 250 guest artists from all over the world, performing some of the greatest concerto and vocal repertoire ever written for orchestra. Even in the early days of the YSO, many of these guest soloists could also be found performing with some of the top orchestras in the finest concert halls in the world.
On July 21, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra will welcome a soloist of a stature unmatched in the orchestra’s 50-year history — truly this generation’s superstar violinist of the classical world, Joshua Bell.
Bell began violin at age 4, and by age 12 he was studying with one of the most influential violin teachers in the country. Two years later, he debuted as soloist with Riccardo Muti and the Philadelphia Orchestra, and by age 18 he had signed his first recording contract.
Over a career spanning almost four decades, he has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, and he maintains a dizzying schedule of engagements as soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor, in addition to his post as music director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, a position he has held since 2011. He has recorded more than 40 albums resulting in Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Opus Klassik awards, multiple film soundtracks including 1998’s “The Red Violin,” and numerous television specials for PBS, HBO and other networks.
YSO Music Director Lawrence Golan will attest that this is not simply successful marketing. Some musicians are simply born with an astonishing innate musical talent, and Bell is one of those musicians. Golan should know: He and Bell were classmates in college, studying under the same influential violin teacher, Josef Gingold.
The featured work on this Special Gala 50th Anniversary program is a violin concerto that stands among the most loved in the entire repertoire, by audiences and violinists alike. Max Bruch may not be as well-known as Beethoven, Brahms or Mendelssohn, but none other than the famed 19th-century virtuoso Joseph Joachim described this composer’s First Violin Concerto as “… the richest, the most seductive” among all four composers’ efforts — and all are still staples of modern concert performance. It is the lush, luxurious second movement that provides the emotional soul of this concerto, but it is the technical virtuosity required of the soloist in the brilliant finale, with its nod to Eastern European folk tradition, which consistently brings audiences to their feet.
The program will begin with a performance of probably the most famous and immediately recognizable symphony ever written, Beethoven’s Fifth, to celebrate five decades of the YSO. Also on the program is the exuberant “Academic Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms, Bruch’s slightly elder contemporary.
This is a special gala event outside the YSO’s regular subscription series, with ticket prices ranging from $56 to $106, including venue fees. Tickets are available via the YSO website at www.ysomusic.org or through The Capitol Theatre box office.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
