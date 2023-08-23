There is a singular moment right before an occurrence: before an athlete, coiled in potential energy, leaps forward from a starting gate; as a new book is opened and before the first word is read; before the first bite of a favorite food. It is unlike any moment before, or that will come after: the leading edge of anticipation.
There are many singular moments at this time of year: the first day of school, a bin of apples, a gondola of grapes and a bale of hops. Each is packed full of effort and hope and expectation.
On Sept. 23, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s 53rd season will open with “Mosaico Mexicano,” an evening of Mexican orchestral delights, from fiery dances to beautiful love songs from composers Arturo Márquez, Manuel Ponce, Blas Galindo, Felipe Villanueva, Juventino Rosas and Arturo Rodriguez. The doors to The Capitol Theatre will open invitingly to symphony-goers for the first time in four months. The first ticket of the season will be scanned and the first steps of the first audience member will travel along the soft carpet into the waiting hall. Red velvet seats will be taken for the first time, patrons settling in.
Backstage, each musician will make final adjustments to instrument and attire before taking the stage. The hall lights will lower, drawing gazes toward the stage where the orchestra has assembled. There it is: a singular moment.
From the hidden wings of the stage, the concertmaster emerges, tunes the orchestra and takes their seat. The conductor enters and the orchestra rises. The musicians take their seats, positioning their instruments, as the conductor steps onto the podium. The conductor raises their arms, poised and paused in time, and sets the first note of the first piece of music into play, the culmination of anticipation and readiness for the orchestra and audience alike. A singular moment.
As the YSO is readying for the new season, so also is the Yakima Symphony Chorus, also in its 53rd season, and the Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra, in its 58th season. Both will begin rehearsals Sept. 11.
The chorus will perform four times this season with the orchestra: “Phantom of the Opera” on Oct. 28, “Holiday Pops Spectacular” on Dec. 3, “Video Games in Concert” on March 2 and “The Magnificent Mendelssohn” on May 11. They also will perform a choral feature concert, “Simple Gifts,” on Nov. 3.
The youth symphony plans four performances, including the return of the beloved “KinderKoncert” after a four-year absence, a winter concert, a spring concert and the “Waltzing With the Youth Symphony” fundraiser. The chorus and youth symphony welcome new members throughout the season, and especially now, during the preseason time of preparation.
Information about the YSO season, subscriptions and single tickets, as well as about the chorus and youth symphony, can be found on the YSO’s website, www.ysomusic.org. We’ll see you at the symphony!
• Yakima Symphony Orchestra members write this monthly column for Explore. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.