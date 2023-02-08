In the modern age of Disney and Hallmark, do we still crave sad love stories? The author of Proverbs wrote that singing a sad song to someone who’s down is like taking off your coat on a cold day, yet pop stars Taylor Swift and Adele have built entire careers on heartbreak. Apparently hearing another’s story about loss allows us to access our stores of empathy, generating feelings of comfort.
On Feb. 25, the Yakima Symphony will perform music inspired by Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet." This tale of happily-never-after has inspired a cascade of musical tributes over the centuries, and remains a cultural touchstone.
The issue of whether a tragic ending would appeal to audiences reared up in the 1950s, when Leonard Bernstein was working on the Broadway reimagining of the work in "West Side Story." The musical has become an American favorite, with multiple film versions. But the first staging took years, because the collaborators kept backing away from that dark ending. Bernstein, Sondheim and Laurents took care to thread comic scenes between the gut-wrenching ones, so that the eventual harrowing end would be more fully felt. Despite the doomsayers, it was a riotous success when it premiered.
Tchaikovsky’s "Overture Fantasy on Romeo and Juliet" went through years of revisions before he was satisfied with it. He created a love theme for the main characters, and a violent theme for the conflicts closing in around them, and those two themes battle for space as the piece plays out. The love theme is perhaps the most famous romantic melody in all classical music, and like Shakespeare has been quoted innumerable times in other media, from James Bond to "The Simpsons." For his ending, Tchaikovsky manages to blend the two themes until a shocking fanfare arises from the dust, marking the fate of the young lovers. It gives the sense of the curtain falling after an epic production, elevating the story from the purely personal to a shared mass experience.
The verdict on unhappy endings? I’d have to agree with another great musician, Sir Elton John, who told us: “Sad Songs Say So Much.”
• Denise Dillenbeck is the Yakima Symphony Orchestra concertmaster. Forte, written by Yakima Symphony Orchestra members, appears every four weeks in Explore.
