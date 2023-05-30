May is traditionally the month that the Yakima Symphony Orchestra wraps up one performance season and begins to focus on the next one. After two seasons of pandemic-delayed performances lasting late into the summer, this year that tradition has finally returned.
The Rosemary A.C. Gottlieb 2022-23 Season concluded May 13 with a concert featuring the Yakima Symphony Chorus, including an appreciative farewell to outgoing chorusmaster Justin Raffa.
The YSO is delighted to welcome Steven Slusher, director of choral and vocal activities at Yakima Valley College, as chorusmaster to begin the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Looking ahead to that new season, A Musical Mosaic, YSO subscribers who renew by May 31 can guarantee their current seats for a lineup that includes Maestro Lawrence Golan’s customary combination of familiar favorites and delightful surprises – from Tchaikovsky and Mahler to Florence Price and Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate on the Classical Series, and a Pops Series that includes everything from traditional holiday classics to Video Games in Concert and a tribute to Michael Jackson.
Seating for new subscribers and returning patrons who wish to change seats begins June 1 in the order that forms are received. More information can be found at www.ysomusic.org. Single tickets for YSO concerts will go on sale in early August.
While the symphony may be taking some hard-earned time away from the stage, there is still a lot of great music happening in Yakima in the coming months! In the next few weeks, a host of school music programs are holding their spring concerts at school auditoriums all over the Valley (and some even at The Capitol Theatre).
Our local school band, orchestra and choral programs have worked hard all year to rebuild from the many months in which group rehearsals and performances were forbidden and then incredibly difficult, and they are worth seeking out and supporting.
The Seasons Performance Hall has a full schedule of programs on the main stage and in the Bistro all summer, from community celebrations to local musicians and great touring artists.
Downtown Summer Nights, presented by the Yakima Downtown Association, likewise brings a great mix of local and touring acts on Thursday nights from mid-June to mid-July.
The city of Yakima has two outdoor concert series in July and August: Summer Sunset Concerts at Franklin Park and Viva la Musica at Miller and Martin Luther King Jr. parks.
You can enjoy an evening with your neighbors and friends who play in the Yakima Valley Community Band for a series of outdoor concerts in July and early August at Englewood Community Church, catch a show from the stellar lineup at Gilbert Cellars’ Music in the Vines series at the Hackett Ranch, or performers at any number of breweries, wineries, restaurants and other venues throughout the area.
While the YSO’s Musical Mosaic won’t begin until September, our community’s musical mosaic offers a lot of other great opportunities to gather and enjoy live musical performances in the meantime. See you there!
David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.
