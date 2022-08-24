With a spectacular season-ending performance featuring Joshua Bell taking place only one month ago, for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra it feels as if summer has just begun — yet school already is back in session and the days are getting shorter, so it must already be time to prepare for a new season!
In fact, the 2022-23 Rosemary A.C. Gottlieb Season kicks off one month from now, on Sept. 24, with a program that combines a well-loved familiar classic with new and exciting music — a pattern that can be found often in the symphony’s programming under Maestro Lawrence Golan. While there is a good reason some masterworks in the repertoire have stood the test of time, orchestral music is certainly not frozen in the past, and there are plenty of contemporary voices to be enjoyed.
In addition to a work for orchestra and Middle Eastern percussion on opening night, which will be performed by composer Rony Barrak, this season features two works composed by musicians of the orchestra: Tephra 2 by principal bassoonist Ryan M. Hare, and the world premiere of Maestro Golan’s “Fantasia for Orchestra,” an adaptation of an earlier work for solo violin.
Not so new, but until recently rarely heard, is the music of Florence Price, the first African-American woman whose music was performed by a major American orchestra (the Chicago Symphony, in the 1930s). Her “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” will be paired in late October with a less-famous work by a more famous composer, Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” Other lesser-known music by well-known composers during the season will include two of J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suites in March, and a major choral work by Giacomo Puccini, who is far better known as an opera composer, to close the season in May.
The symphony season is not limited to musical artistry. Early February brings a collaboration with photographer and multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay, who has choreographed stunning images of Mexico to some of the most exciting orchestral music by early-20th-century Mexican composers Silvestre Revueltas and José Pablo Moncayo, to be projected on massive screens above the orchestra. The Pops Series opens in mid-October with a presentation of the 1922 silent film classic “Nosferatu,” with live musical accompaniment by orchestra and chorus.
There also are the old familiar favorites, from Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in September to Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” in May. In November, there is a program of Hollywood film favorites through the decades, and February features highlights from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” In April, the YSO celebrates the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff with two of his masterpieces that may be best known for the popular songs they later inspired, followed by a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
Subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are still available, providing a discount from single-ticket prices. For this season only, subscribers also will pay only $1 per ticket for The Capitol Theatre’s Patron User fee; all single tickets will carry a $2 user fee. To subscribe, call the YSO office at 509-248-1414.
The on-sale date for single tickets has not yet been confirmed, but those tickets will be available very soon through The Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-ARTS (2787). Please wait until you see an official announcement or a notice on the YSO website (www.ysomusic.org) before calling; the box office is really busy with other series and programs, and until YSO sales have been announced they won’t be able to help with YSO tickets.
We’ll see you at the symphony!
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
