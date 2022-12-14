The figure of speech “jack of all trades, master of none” was coined by English author Robert Greene in dismissal of actor-turned-playwright William Shakespeare’s skill. (Incidentally, this was also the first published mention of Shakespeare.)
Whereas the first half of the phrase implies a compliment — recognizing a person’s diverse skill set — the back half suggests a more condescending and unflattering tone, that a person’s varied skills are superficial in quality. However, the truth is that many artists are perfectly capable of excelling in diverse skill areas simultaneously.
I consider myself lucky to play in an orchestra chock full of colleagues who wear many different professional hats simultaneously and perform each role adroitly. Countless members of the Yakima Symphony are also music educators in the public schools or at the college level, many are performer-composers within the YSO who not only perform but also create entirely new musical compositions, and several musicians work behind the scenes to support the work of the symphony on the administrative side.
Consider our second chair oboist, Dr. Scott Erickson. In addition to being a wonderful musician in our symphony, he serves as lecturer of oboe at Central Washington University and is also the newly appointed orchestra personnel manager for the Yakima Symphony.
Or consider principal bassoonist Dr. Ryan Hare, who is equally at home as a composer and bassoonist. Ryan served as professor of bassoon, music theory and composition at Washington State University for nearly 20 years and remains an active composer and performer to this day. (You may recall hearing his "Tephra 2 for Orchestra" back in October in the “American Portraits” concert.)
Another example is Maestro Lawrence Golan. Not only is he our esteemed music director and conductor of the Yakima Symphony, he is also a wonderful violinist, composer, arranger and author. Maestro Golan’s "Fantasia for Orchestra" was featured on the opening concert of the 2022-23 season back in September.
Looking ahead to the new year, more jacks of all trades will be featured in the next entry of our classical series, “Mozart and the Magic of Mexico.”
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart surely needs no introduction as one of the most important composers in the canon of Western art music, but you may not know that in addition to crafting over 800 works in virtually every genre of his day, Mozart was also an accomplished performer on piano, harpsichord, organ, violin and viola.
Likewise, Silvestre Revueltas, the “great free spirit of Mexican Music,” wore many different hats as a composer, violinist, conductor and teacher.
Far from being a handicap or a distraction, I would argue that being a jack of all trades provides a wider context and perspective that enhances every skill in a person’s skill set. So, the next time you hear the phrase “jack of all trades” used as a negative, bear in mind that wearing these different hats can actually inform and improve a person’s work.
• David McLemore is Yakima Symphony Orchestra principal tuba. Members of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra contribute to Explore every four weeks.
