You may not be well versed in the field of Italian verismo opera, but I guarantee you are familiar with some of the music of Giacomo Puccini. Many of his overtures and vocal melodies have been popularized in the commercial music of film and television over the past century, and his operas are consistently among the top 10 most frequently performed and recorded around the world. Bridging the end of the late Romantic period and the modern period at the onset of the 20th century, Puccini helped usher in the next generation of Italian opera composers following Rossini and Verdi.
All of Puccini’s hallmark compositional techniques are on full display in his setting of the Messa di Gloria that will be performed in the Classical Series finale of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season. The work, premiered in 1880 by a then 21-year-old emerging composer, is the last sacred composition he would write. It also serves as a kind of blueprint for the musical stylings that would later be used in the operas for which he is best remembered. Perhaps eclipsed by the success of these operas, the Messa fell into obscurity for a time until it was rediscovered in 1952.
This is a wonderful opportunity to experience opera without the full commitment of time (and money!) — instead of sitting through a 3-plus hour production, the Messa clocks in at around 45 minutes, and YSO tickets start at $12 for adults and $5 for students. You’ll hear operatic-style singing from our 65-voice Yakima Symphony Chorus, joined by vocal soloists Jeremy Irland and Eli Traverse, whose musical material is akin to solo arias that would be sung by a named principal character. The Messa abounds with dramatic musical contrasts — sudden dynamic shifts and frequent use of messa di voce, expressive combinations of diatonic harmonies and chromaticism, alternating homophonic and fugal textures, and a variety of tempi that almost seem to announce a scene change in the storyline.
Please join us!
• Justin Raffa is the chorusmaster of the Yakima Symphony Chorus. Learn more about the Yakima Symphony Orchestra at www.ysomusic.org.
If you go What: “In the Wings” with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra: The YSO presents “Puccini & Pictures.” The YSO’s season concludes with Maurice Ravel’s famous orchestration of Mussorgsky’s piano showpiece, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” based on works from a memorial exhibition for Russian painter Viktor Hartmann. The Yakima Symphony Chorus takes the stage for the Messa di Gloria, a colorful early sacred work by Giacomo Puccini, who later composed such operatic classics as La bohème and Tosca. Where: The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. When: 7:30 p.m. May 13. Tickets and more information: www.ysomusic.org. Also: Subscriptions now on sale for the YSO’s 2023-24 season: “A Musical Mosaic.” Visit www.ysomusic.org for details.
