This autumn is a busy one for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, with performances every other week beginning with last weekend’s screening of the classical film “Nosferatu” with live orchestral and choral accompaniment. Next up, on Oct. 29, is the second concert in the YSO’s Classical Series, “American Portraits.”
Each season, Maestro Lawrence Golan programs one work that is intended both to challenge the musicians of the orchestra and to show the rest of us just how amazing a professional orchestra of this caliber can be. In recent seasons, these have included Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and “Ein Heldenleben” by Richard Strauss; this season it is Béla Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra.” Usually, a concerto is written for a featured solo instrument (or two or three) to be accompanied by orchestra, but in this case the featured instrument is the orchestra itself!
Bartók was born in Hungary in 1881. From the earliest years of the 20th century, he was fascinated with Hungarian and Romanian folk music, and he spent years traveling through Eastern Europe collecting, recording and notating the music he heard. These tunes and their characteristic component scales, rhythms and inflections became an integral part of his own music.
So why is the work of a Hungarian composer included on a program called “American Portraits”? The “Concerto for Orchestra” was commissioned by Serge Koussevitzky for the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1943, after Bartók had fled the fascist regime in Hungary and settled in New York City, where he lived until his death several years later.
The program opens with a very different perspective on coming to America. Florence Price was the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major American Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony in the early 1930s. “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” was written at around the same time, and it was intended to trace the experience of enslaved Africans as they confronted and adapted to their circumstances in the United States.
Price’s music has only relatively recently been rediscovered after having been largely ignored in the years following her death in 1953, and then thought to have been lost. As with her Hungarian colleague, her music is imbued with the spirit and characteristics of traditional folk idioms from her own cultural heritage; hers is an unmistakably American voice that is only now finding a wider audience.
A more traditional representation of American classical music can be found in Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” in which the words of the 16th president will be spoken by Henry Fogel, an icon of the American symphony orchestra world and classical radio host. Rounding out the program is “Tephra 2,” composed by YSO Principal Bassoonist Ryan M. Hare to evoke the striking volcanic landscape of the Pacific Northwest.
Two weeks later, on Nov. 12, the YSO welcomes guest conductor Robert Moody for an evening of great film music written for great films through the decades. Most of the music will be very familiar, from Harold Arlen’s music for “The Wizard of Oz” to more recent scores such as James Horner’s “Titanic,” and “Frozen” from the husband-and-wife team of Bobby and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Less familiar may be the groundbreaking score for 1935’s “Captain Blood,” notable as the first “fully symphonic” film score, created by Erich Korngold. Like Tchaikovsky decades earlier in the ballet world, with this score Korngold set a new standard for film music as the first “classical” composer of international stature to compose for Hollywood films.
Also quite busy this fall are the Yakima Symphony Chorus and Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra (YYSO). The chorus will be performing with the professional symphony in December’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, with rehearsals beginning next week. The YYSO, an ensemble for student musicians up to age 21, is preparing for a Winter Concert on Dec. 10. Adults (chorus) or students (YYSO) who are interested to join, or to sit in on a rehearsal to try it out, can go to the “Connecting” menu on the YSO website for more information on either ensemble: www.ysomusic.org.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
