While still a child, I first heard a performance of the Yakima Chamber Orchestra, at Yakima Valley Community College in 1967, under the baton of Brooke Creswell. Maxine Hance, then a high-schooler, sat as concertmistress. A fledgling violinist at the time, I was impressed with her command of the instrument. So energetic was she that she once ripped out the inseam of her dress with a vigorous downbow attack!
Equally proficient on violin and piano, Maxine received her early training in Yakima: violin with Dr. Evelyn Hermann and piano with Miss Diana Chu. Both remained beloved mentors and friends for the remainder of their lives, visiting Maxine often. Due to her family's circumstances, all of Maxine's musical lessons were provided by an anonymous donor.
Following the death of her mother when Maxine was 12, she lived in a series of foster homes, finding a true family with Tex and Peggy Yearout. With their encouragement, she was able to attend Bob Jones University after her graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1967. For several summers she joined the Choralairs, touring the U.S. with Tex and other young musicians. She played her violin, accompanied on the piano and played bass viol as well.
Upon receiving a full scholarship, she studied at the Philadelphia Conservatory of Music and received a bachelor's degree in piano performance. In 1973, Maxine was the featured guest soloist with the now-named Yakima Symphony Orchestra (still under the direction of Brooke Creswell) now performing at The Capitol Theater. She performed the Franck Symphonic Variations, a massive work.
While working on her master's degree in Philadelphia, ill health forced her back to Yakima. A catastrophic brain injury in 1983 left her severely handicapped and she lived in numerous assisted living centers. With the same strength and determination she put into her music, Maxine regained the ability to talk after a fashion, to walk, to write and even to play simple piano pieces. At the time of her death, she was playing hymns for Chesterly's Chapel services.
Maxine died at Cottage in the Meadow this past November. She remains an inspiration to me, both during her musical life and as she faced adversity. The last public concerts she attended were all of the YSO.
****************Anne Schilperoort, Yakima Symphony Orchestra Principal Keyboard******************
“In the Wings” with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra: The YSO presents “Mozart & the Magic of Mexico” on February 4, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Capitol Theatre. Maestro Lawrence Golan opens the first half of the program by leading the orchestra from the violin in Mozart’s graceful Divertimento in D major, followed by the same composer’s famously brooding Symphony No. 40. In contrast, the second half of the program features stunning visual concertos set to exciting music by Mexican composers Silvestre Revueltas and José Pablo Moncayo – photographed, produced and performed by Nicholas Bardonnay of Westwater Arts. Tickets and information via www.ysomusic.org.
• Anne Schilperoort is principal keyboard for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. She and other symphony members write this weekly column for Explore. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.