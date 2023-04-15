The 2023 NFL Draft festivities will feature a former Yakima resident.
Oleta Adams will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” on April 27, from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, during the first day of draft events, according to a news release from the NFL.
The NFL Draft Red Carpet begins at 2:45 p.m. Pacific time and can be viewed on the NFL Network’s “NFL Draft Kickoff” show.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a hymn recognized as the Black national anthem and in 2021, Jim Clyburn, U.S. representative from South Carolina, sponsored a bill to designate the song as the national hymn of the United States.
Adams, songwriter, gospel and soul singer, was born in Seattle in 1959 and moved to Yakima as a child. Adams found her voice singing in the choir at the church where her father was a minister.
Adams is a four-time Grammy nominated artist and has toured worldwide with Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Michael Bolton and Luther Vandross. She has sold more than 2.5 million records and has made a mark in soul, R&B, urban and pop music.
