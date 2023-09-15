Downtown Yakima has recently been graced with a new quality wine establishment, and it is an experience not to be missed.
Adelia Wine Cellars, founded by winemaker and négociant Alexis Sells, has taken an innovative approach that will please both the adventurous and the sophisticated.
Sells may be one of Yakima Valley’s burgeoning young winemakers, but she has already developed an enviable resume that bodes well for Adelia Wine Cellars as well as for the wine consumers of the Yakima community.
Sells’ journey into the wine industry was first influenced by her relationship with her grandfather when she was a young child.
“My grandfather grew up in a farmhouse without electricity or running water,” recalls Sells, “His family grew a large vegetable garden, kept chickens for eggs and a cow for milk. Everything they ate they either grew, raised or hunted. He taught us how to garden and showed us how to forage for wild berries.”
“This is where my love for agriculture and the land started. Understanding environmental impacts and the micro flora and fauna of a particular region is hugely important to growing any crop. It was through this exposure with my grandfather that I wanted to get into agriculture.”
This affinity for agriculture led Sells to the enology and viticulture program at Walla Walla Community College, which became the springboard into her passion for winemaking.
After graduating from college, she continued to work with multiple Walla Walla wineries for another two years. She then left the Pacific Northwest to spend a harvest working with Villa Maria in New Zealand, one of the most iconic wineries in that country.
Following that harvest, she relocated to the Napa Valley. “I was missing the vineyards and I didn’t want to go back into the cellar, so I took an internship as a sugar sampler for Duckhorn Vineyards,” Sells said.
At that time, Duckhorn was also in need of a lab technician and, given Sells’ experience in the lab, they created a new position for the company that allowed her to split her time between the vineyards and the lab.
“I was living the best of both worlds. I was spending my mornings scouting and collecting samples from some of the most expensive wine grapes in the world and then monitoring their development at one of America’s most iconic wineries,” Sells said.
Following that harvest, she was promptly promoted to enologist and continued in that position at Duckhorn until 2020, when she relocated to the Yakima Valley.
During her time at Duckhorn, Sells was also inspired to pursue wine certifications from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the largest wine education company in the world. The WSET certifications broadened her wine knowledge to include the fine details of the major wines and wine regions of the world.
Sells holds an advanced certification and has nearly completed the WSET Diploma, one of the most respected wine certifications in existence.
With Adelia Wine Cellars, Sells functions as both winemaker and négociant.
Négociant is a French term that in the wine industry refers to a person who purchases either grapes, grape juice or finished wine and bottles it under their own label. Unbeknownst to many wine consumers, “Many of the greatest wines in the world are made by negociants,” Sells said.
This is quite true, and Sells’ exceptionally trained palate has placed her in a perfect position to find and purchase high-quality wine from other winemakers. This method promotes a collaborative approach that supports the local wine community. Adelia Wine Cellars is currently partnering with the renowned Andrews Family Vineyards of the Horse Heaven Hills as well as Airport Ranch in the Yakima Valley.
Adelia Wine Cellars officially opened its tasting room this month in downtown Yakima. It has an inviting atmosphere marked by large windows, black tables, various succulents and local art, which is available for purchase.
There are currently three wines available: a pinot grigio, a rosé and a syrah. Wines are available by the flight, glass, bottle or porrón (a Spanish wine pitcher for pouring the wine into the mouth from a distance and shared among friends). Flights are paired with cheeses and meats that accentuate the flavors of each wine.
The pinot grigio is crisp, bright and refreshing, showing fresh pear, apple and gentle cream-like complexity from its time on the lees.
The rosé is made of 100% syrah and gives a pronounced fruity nose of rose petal, strawberry and white pepper. It has a full juicy mouthfeel with a nice edge of acidity.
The syrah is sourced from the highly renowned Andrews Family Vineyards, displaying refined tannins, an elegant soft mouthfeel, layers of dark fruit, olive brine and a hint of cocoa. It is impressive and luxurious.
In addition to the wine options, local beer and sparkling water are available for purchase.
Adelia Wine Cellars is well worth visiting, both for the experience and the wine. Sells will often be present as well, providing education, stories and a smiling face. It has always been her dream to own a tasting room, and this dream has now become a reality.
“If someone had told me 12 months ago that I would be opening a tasting room I would have laughed and said that’s both insane and impossible. I would say I am in a state of awe and disbelief,” Sells said.
Adelia Wine Cellars is at 18 S. First St., near Yakima Avenue. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.
Parking is available on the street or at multiple nearby parking lots that are displayed on their website at www.adeliawinecellars.com.
• Chad Douglas is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
