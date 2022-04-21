Ashley Koempel pours a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Vintage, made with grapes from DuBrul Vineyard, in the tasting room of Owen Roe Winery in Wapato, Wash. on Friday, April 15, 2022. This will be the spring barrel wine for the outdoor private cabana tasting during their Spring Barrel event.
Ashley Koempel pours a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Vintage, made with grapes from DuBrul Vineyard, in the tasting room of Owen Roe Winery in Wapato, Wash. on Friday, April 15, 2022. This will be the spring barrel wine for the outdoor private cabana tasting during their Spring Barrel event.
There’s something special, almost extravagant, about wine drawn from a barrel.
Especially in the Yakima Valley.
And especially now.
COVID-19 prevented Valley wineries and wine aficionados from celebrating Spring Barrel Weekend the last two years. But it’s back this weekend, Friday through Sunday, April 22-24.
Yakima Valley wineries offer wine tasting events every spring, building toward this weekend, which attracts crowds from all over.
It’s an opportunity to try vintages that haven’t been bottled yet. You’re sampling wines that vintners are still assessing.
“The barrels are all so different. Even though the wine is the same, barrels create a different environment and characteristics, changing the vintages with age,” said Ashley Koempel, tasting room lead at Owen Roe, 309 Gangl Road in Wapato.
A bottle of wine can be made up of vintages blended from any number of barrels. Winemakers create taste profiles made up of different percentages from the barrels, said Koempel.
During Spring Barrel Weekend, vintners and and tasting room employees pull young vintages straight from the barrel using a wine thief, which is a tubular instrument for withdrawing wine.
“You get a taste of the preblended product before they mix it with wine from other grapes to create their finished product, and that’s really interesting, said Chad Douglas, a Yakima resident and Wine and Spirits Education certified level three wine consultant. “I love to know, be able to taste, what that varietal brings to the blends.”
Spring Barrel offers tastes of vintages that won’t be available later because they’re meant for blending with other wines.
“Why would I blend this with these ones? What is this really showing me right now? Or why is this not complete on its own? Why should this be blended? You get to geek out a little bit about the tannins, acidity, the flavor concentration,” Douglas said.
Barrel tasting events offer consumers an opportunity to meet people in the wine industry and learn from them. It’s a real educational experience, Douglas said.
But it isn’t just about the wine.
The Emery family, Woodinville transplants, have been in Terrace Heights since 2017. Mark, Barbara and Jillian Emery look forward to spending time with their daughter and sister, Stephanie Emery, who lives in California, during Spring Barrel Weekend in April.
“It’s a nice day to explore and have a different experience. It’s like an out-of-town environment but comfortable and close,” said Jillian Emery.
Mark Emery enjoys the agricultural views and scenery. “It’s nice to see where the grapes are grown,” he said.
“Spending time in winery tasting rooms, surrounded by vineyards, it’s easy to see how big agriculture is here in Yakima County,” said Barbara Emery.
Brett and Kathy Carr of Yakima are excited for this year’s tasting events.
Enjoying a glass of wine at Owen Roe on a Friday afternoon, Brett Carr said he’s looking forward to the spring weather: “It gets warmer in April and spring barrel means sampling new wines.”
“I’m excited to see people out. Most of the wineries here in the area are just great, and spring barrel is a great time for drinking wine,” said Kathy Carr.
Ashley Koempel pours a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Vintage, made with grapes from DuBrul Vineyard, in the tasting room of Owen Roe Winery in Wapato, Wash. on Friday, April 15, 2022. This will be the spring barrel wine for the outdoor private cabana tasting during their Spring Barrel event.
Ashley Koempel pours a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Vintage, made with grapes from DuBrul Vineyard, in the tasting room of Owen Roe Winery in Wapato, Wash. on Friday, April 15, 2022. This will be the spring barrel wine for the outdoor private cabana tasting during their Spring Barrel event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.