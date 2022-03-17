The Yakima Taco Fest will return to Sarg Hubbard Park on April 30, 2022.
Tickets are available now and start at $15 for the 21 and older event.
Yakima Taco Fest will run from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. This year’s event will include 20-plus vendors, Latin music, Loteria (a game similar to bingo), games and voting for favorite tacos and craft beverages.
A $15 ticket includes general admission at 1 p.m. and a souvenir cup. VIP early bird tickets are $45 and include admittance at 11 a.m., a souvenir cup, four tacos and two drinks.
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce puts on the event to celebrate Yakima Valley business owners and honor agricultural workers.
“The anticipation for the Yakima Taco Fest to return is a testament to the strength and pride of our community, which is why we are excited to give our taco lovers ‘something to taco ‘bout’ and enjoy once again,” the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
The Yakima Taco Fest was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2021 because of rising COVID-19 cases and wildfire smoke concerns.
Vendor applications and volunteer sign-ups are now being accepted on the taco fest website.
For tickets and more information, visit https://cwhcc.com/events-yakima-taco-fest/.
