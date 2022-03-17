FILE -- Above, brothers and owners of Los Chavos Tacos Ivan Ramirez, right, and Luis Ramirez make tacos on Sept. 14, 2019, at Yakima Taco Fest at Sarg Hubbard Park. The event, sponsored by Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Drink Yakima, helped celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Besides tacos, visitors enjoyed local craft beverages, games, voting for the best food and drink, and Latin music.