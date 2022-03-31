Area restaurants navigated COVID-19 with uncertainty. Things change and we adapt.
Health and safety precautions have been lifted and restaurant owners and managers are seeing some of the adaptations become fixtures in their businesses, all while adjusting to handle new struggles.
Yakima Valley restaurants learned how to be exclusively takeout or delivery. Some even started taking orders online. And now those restaurants are dealing with a lack of staffing.
The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we must change to survive.
Tacos El Rey began as a taco truck in Yakima in 1988. It was the first taco truck in town, said the restaurant’s owner, Humberto Lopez.
In 2004, Tacos El Rey built a permanent location at 1218 S. Sixth St. The taco truck is still used for catering and special events.
Lopez started working at the Tacos El Rey truck as a teen, cleaning the parking lot on weekends. As he got older, he started working in the kitchen, and at age 20 Lopez took over the business. His daughter now helps in the restaurant.
“My mom was tough, but it helped me. She was like, ‘You have to work. You want to buy a pair of shoes, work and you can buy whatever you want.’ My daughter is 17 already, it’s good to have your kids work,” Lopez said.
Tacos El Rey was closed for six weeks in 2020. They didn’t let any employees go during that time. When they reopened for takeout only, Lopez had to shorten employees’ hours. He didn’t want to open too soon but his employees’ needs were important to him. Employees agreed some hours were better than no hours.
Safety and health protocols did push Tacos El Rey to incorporate a new way for customers to order. Lopez wanted an online ordering system and temporarily closing the dining room portion of his restaurant to move the online system faster along.
“When we got hit with COVID, we saw what we needed to do. It’s a positive thing,” he said.
Lifted restrictions have yet to increase sales, but Lopez said they’re coming out of the slow part of the year. He is starting to see some more people come in, and takeout is still popular.
“The sales are still not what they were. There’s some slow days, some really busy, like we never really know what to expect. But overall, it’s not that bad,” Lopez said.
Lopez has been understaffed since the COVID-19 closures took effect, and the lack of staffing hits customer service the hardest. He never wants a customer to have a bad experience.
Lopez knows there are still things to address, but he hopes the worst of the pandemic is over.
“Hey. We’re — thank God — still alive. There’s a lot of people they aren’t here anymore and we just gotta be thankful that we survived, and our business survived,” Lopez said.
Ramen Ya is a ramen shop at 3508 Summitview Ave. It implements green values in the business, like sourcing organic and sustainable ingredients, partnering with local farmers, minimizing waste and repurposing materials for furnishings.
Ramen Ya opened in October 2020. The plan was to be open in the spring of 2020, and the COVID-19 restrictions broke Michelle Kim’s heart.
“That’s really when everything went sort of crazy, so we delayed,” said Kim, one of Ramen Ya’s owners.
Kim and her partner moved to Washington from Los Angeles after having a baby together. It was supposed to be a temporary stay here, but they stuck around. They missed the diversity of LA food and decided to try their hand at ramen.
A ramen restaurant is new to Yakima, but the reception of Ramen Ya has been good.
“There’s still a lot of people that are walking in the door that haven’t heard of us and are trying it for the first time and never had ramen before,” Kim said.
“I point them to our most popular items, which are going to be the pork shoyo ramen and the cucumber salad. I always tell people, depending on which staff member is in front you, ask what we like. We each have our own favorites that are different, too.”
Ramen Ya has limited dinner hours. The menu changes, but a couple of popular sides and soups are always featured. The restaurant also serves brunch on the first Saturday of each month.
At one point during the pandemic, Ramen Ya was selling ramen kits. A kit included uncooked noodles and the components to put a bowl together.
The restaurant only offers dinner service due to staffing issues and limited space. In the future, lunch hours are possible.
“The neighborhood’s been awesome. We just hope to see it back to what we got glimpses of, how we envisioned the space in here,” Kim said.
