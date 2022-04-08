Springtime in the Valley. You no longer have to stay in your vehicle with the heater on full blast, watching that last bit of frost on your windshield melt.
Imagine stepping out of your car, putting on your favorite sunglasses and taking in the gentle sun. But most important, imagine the smell of your favorite taco vendor.
Nothing compares to sitting outside and enjoying every bite of a corn or flour disk, transporting proteins and veggies straight to your taste buds. With the Yakima Taco Fest just weeks away, now’s a good time for a short lesson on tacos.
Restaurants often ask, “Would you like flour or corn tortillas?” The flour tortilla is most common in the northern part of Mexico and bordering U.S. states. The farther south you travel, the more likely you’ll find the corn tortilla, also known as maize tortilla.
The Yakima Valley is no stranger to the corn tortilla. There’s even a sign to acknowledge that Morelia, Michoacán, a southern Mexico City, is the sister city to Yakima. I think that’s why we’ve become very used to seeing taco vendors use tortillas de maize instead of flour.
While chicken is common at most taco places, it’s not the most popular choice in Mexico. Michoacán takes great pride of being the birthplace of carnitas — marinated pork, cooked in lard and crisped on the grill. It’s chopped up into small bits, ready for your favorite salsa.
For people who enjoy a unique texture, tongue, tripa and cachete tacos offer great flavor with that added change in bite. But when I need a flavor punch, my personal go-to will always be the chorizo taco.
The forgotten choice is the chicharron taco — fried pork rind. Of course, for the Instagram people, the birria taco always makes for a good, slow-motion dip into a consommé cup.
No matter the occasion, everyone has their favorite taco and vendor, but true connoisseurs are willing to pull over and try a new stand or taqueria.
We share experiences along with our tacos. Tell your friend the salsa isn’t hot and watch as they reach for your drink after you trick them into adding the habenero salsa.
Something as simple as a taco can bring us closer together. That’s something we understand here in the Yakima Valley.
