In all honesty, one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the three-day weekend that follows. The race to get everything ready for the big day is over and you can relax with friends and family. As goes with all things Thanksgiving, you will have a hoard of leftovers to feast on all weekend long — both food and wine.
Standard advice on choosing and selecting wine for the holiday table includes a table full of wineglasses, several different types of wine, and an opportunity for guests to select the wines they like. After the feast, you may have several partially filled bottles remaining, which brings up an important question:
What’s the best way to store partially consumed bottles of wine?
Wine has a finite lifespan after it has been opened, it will lose some of its aroma, a bit of its flavor, and some of its appeal the longer it sits. After a bottle has been opened, oxygen begins to wreak havoc. Even if you keep the bottle in a cool, dark place, the exposure to air will do its damage. Many people will keep leftover wine on the counter after re-corking it. You wouldn’t do that with food, so don’t with wine. The refrigerator’s cool temperature can’t stop exposed wine from breaking down, but it can slow the process.
Left over white wine will stay fresh for about a week. Make sure the cork or screwcap is tightened and the bottle is placed in the refrigerator. This approach also works for lighter-style red wines such as GSM, pinot noir and rosé wines.
Red wines will be fine for three to five days in a cool dark place with a cork. Wines with more tannin and acidity tend to last longer after opening. A lighter red with softer tannin won’t last as long as a rich red like syrah. Some wines will even improve after the first day open.
Be sure to replace the cork correctly. The clean side may seem easier to fit back into the bottle, resist. The stained side has already been exposed to the wine, and it tasted fine. That clean side may not be so clean and may taint what you’re planning to drink in a day or two.
Thanksgiving weekend plans
Don’t let Thursday be the end of your wine exploration. A weekend outing to local wineries is a great Thanksgiving tradition. It will allow you to seek out additional food and wine pairings, and an opportunity to learn, pair, and purchase wine for the next big holiday, Christmas.
If you haven’t visited Yakima Valley Vintners’ new tasting room at 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to stop in. Between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, you will have the opportunity to enjoy hot spiced wine, festive small plates, and the Central Washington Artist exhibition at the neighboring Larson Gallery.
You won’t want to miss the new release of Antolin Cellars 2018 Estate malbec, 2018 chardonnay and the 2013 Estate ruby port style wine. Located at 14 N. Front St. in downtown Yakima, the tasting room will be open 1-9 p.m. Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
You will find Kana Winery just a few blocks away at 10 S. Second St. In addition to rotating wine specials and complimentary wine tasting with purchase, you can enjoy live music from 7—10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Regardless of whether you are still looking for wine to pair with your holiday bird, or something to enjoy after the feast, local wineries are a great option for Thanksgiving weekend.
