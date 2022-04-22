Travelers know that sometimes the best roads are the back roads, where the pace is slower, the path less crowded and the experience more genuine. This idea holds true for the hidden wine trails of the Yakima Valley.
A visit to wineries off the beaten path is a rewarding exploration. Following are three of the Valley’s “back road” wineries. It’s a diverse group that spans the Yakima Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area) and features several varieties of wine and different reasons to visit. Each of these wineries is outside the regular wine roads, and all feature the rustic countryside and eccentric pleasures of Yakima Valley’s wine country.
Originally from the west side of Washington, Wes and Natasha Teslo relocated their family to be near the natural beauty, sunshine and farms of the Yakima Valley. Wes quickly gained interest in making wine and realized he was good at it. Today, J Bell Cellars is recognized for outstanding wines and food, and an excellent summer jazz music venue.
At J Bell Cellars you will find single varietals and blends with grapes from the Yakima Valley’s most acclaimed vineyards. Enjoy the beautiful patio and wine this spring at the Zillah tasting room at 124 Purple Lane.
Just off the freeway in Sunnyside, Co Dinn Cellars is a small production winery using exclusively Yakima Valley fruit. The winery is in the old city of Sunnyside water department. Remodeled in an industrial deco design with beautiful brick, the building still houses the city’s original wells, located beneath the floor. The building was built in 1930 and still houses the crane once used for daily operation. The history and character of the tasting room alone are worth the trip to 501 Grant Ave. in Sunnyside. Enjoy the history, the patio and the beautifully made wine.
Venturing into Benton City you will find one of the most hospitable tasting rooms in the Valley. Purple Star Wines offers four different wine flights. Select the wines that fit your palate, and order a picnic pack or artisan cheese to go with your tasting. Owners Amy and Kyle Johnson are almost always close by and eager to share their knowledge. Reservations are recommended for either indoor or outdoor seating. Visit the website, purplestarwines.com to reserve your time slot.
Wines to try
• It’s that time of year when wineries release their rosè wines, so when you see a 2021 rosè on the menu, don’t hesitate to try it. Purple Star wine 2021 Rosè is lively and bright with notes of watermelon and strawberry. This wine offers moderate acid and a dry finish. It costs $20 a bottle.
• J Bell Cellars has released its 2021 rosè as well. This rosè of malbec is light salmon pink in color with rich tropical fruits and citrus on the nose. It begins with ripe kiwi fruit transitioning to apricot and rounding out with a bit of melted butter. Bright balanced acidity makes this a wine reminiscent of summer in a glass. It costs $25 a bottle.
• Co Dinn Cellars’ 2017 GSM Red Blend Lonesome Spring Ranch Vineyard, one of my favorite wines, offers notes of cherry/berry character from the syrah. At 39% grenache, 35% syrah and 26% mourvèdre, the blend is close to the idealized goal for a GSM. Just 100 cases were produced. It costs $45 a bottle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.