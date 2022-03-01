If there is one thing small wineries and wine regions have in common, it is limited resources to spend on marketing. In a typical winery operation, there are so many things to spend money on that it is hard to carve out the necessary funds for sales and marketing activities.
A key goal in selling and promoting wine is to have wine buyers, wine critics and influencers taste it. These are key gatekeepers to a winery’s brand. A positive word gives great credibility to the product.
Showcasing a wine region along with its wines to a group of highly knowledgeable wine professionals is invaluable. The Yakima Valley wine region recently presented a slate of wines and an educational program to a group of prospective Masters of Wine (MWs) at a regional wine tasting in Seattle.
The Institute of Masters of Wine is an organization offering exceptional expertise within the world of wine. What started as an exam for the UK wine trade is now a globally recognized title collectively held by a worldwide family of Masters of Wine. Today, there are only 420 Masters of Wine worldwide, each making significant contributions to the international wine industry.
Acceptance into the program is rigorous, with proof of extensive education prior to the application process. Once accepted, the candidate has a long, intense training process. Stage one candidates are required to participate in a five-day residential seminar. These seminars are offered only in Australia, Austria and the United States, more specifically Seattle.
“Each of these candidates has extensive knowledge, expertise and stature. Having them here in Washington is incredibly prestigious,” according to Chris Stone, vice president of marketing and communications for the Washington Wine Commission. “We like the idea that Washington as a region is on a level playing field as Napa, Australia, and Austria. Opportunities like this upholds the image of who we are.”
“These are stage one students from all over the world who are in the early stages of the MW program. All are clearly high-level wine professionals who are in it for the long haul. They are the future leaders of the global wine industry. For us to get them in Washington for an entire week and expose them to what is happening in here is pretty exciting,” said Stone.
In addition to tasting six vineyard designated wines from the Yakima Valley, students enjoyed an overview of our local growing region and how it differs from other significant wine regions in the world, thanks to Côte Bonneville winemaker Kerry Shiels.
All of the wines were broadly liked and well received, said Shiels. “The group quickly recognized the sustainability of this region and noted how that will impact the future of the Yakima Valley AVA,” she added.
The following Yakima Valley wines were selected to be included in the tasting because of their quality and vineyard designation, and because collectively they show typicity, balance, age ability and diversity.
• 2021 Thurston Wolfe 2021 Albariño, Crawford Vineyard.
• 2019 Côte Bonneville Chardonnay, DuBrul Vineyard.
• 2017 Owen Roe Chapel Block Syrah, Red Willow Vineyard.
• 2017 Pollard Red Blend, Pollard Vineyard.
• 2016 Co Dinn GSM, Lonesome Spring Vineyard.
• 2006 Côte Bonneville Côte (Red Blend), DuBrul Vineyard.
The newly released Thurston Wolfe Albariño was one of the most talked about and surprising wines in the room, although any of these wines will surprise and enlighten you if you choose to imbibe.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
