Today I am sharing a food and wine pairing prepared by David Crowly from the blog Cooking Chat. David created and prepared a delicious lamb ragu rigatoni for a food and wine pairing project for local wineries.
Recipe inspiration
I had a chance to talk with second-generation Dineen Vineyards owner Marissa Dineen while getting ready to write this piece. She gave me an overview of their wines. They all sounded great, but we wound up landing on the Heritage Blend (cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and merlot) as the focus for this piece.
My first instinct when thinking about food to go with a cabernet-based blend was a meat-centric dish, maybe something from the grill. But while chatting with Marissa, she mentioned that this wine goes quite well with Italian dishes. She also mentioned herbal notes, which got my wheels turning.
What makes the recipe work
Based on the conversation with Marissa, I decided to make a ragu sauce with some ground lamb. We tend to associate lamb with spring, and we are on the cusp of a new spring season.
Our lamb ragu sauce has the ground lamb simmering with beef broth, some fresh rosemary and a small amount of tomato. We also added some mushrooms, which provided nice flavor and tends to enhance many wine pairings.
Lamb Ragu Pasta
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, peeled and chopped
1 pound ground lamb
5 crimini mushrooms, sliced (or button mushrooms)
1/4 cup red wine
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup diced fire-roasted tomatoes
1 1/2 cups low sodium beef broth
pinch of salt
1 sprig rosemary
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon miso (optional)
1 cup ricotta cheese
6 basil leaves, thinly sliced
Black pepper to taste
1 pound rigatoni or other short pasta
Directions
To sauté onions, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in large sturdy pot. Add the onions and sauté about 5 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the carrots and cook for a few more minutes.
Add the lamb to the pot using a heavy spoon to break it up, and stir it in with the onions. Add mushrooms, stir to combine. Stir in wine to combine with the lamb. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
Add the tomatoes and broth, stirring to combine. Add the sprigs of rosemary and dried oregano. Stir and bring the pot to a simmer, and uncover. Simmer for at least 20 minutes before starting to cook the pasta.
Begin boiling the water for pasta after the ragu sauce has simmered for at least 20 minutes after adding broth. Cook pasta according to package instructions.
To whip the ricotta, place the 1 cup ricotta cheese in a bowl. Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and a few grinds of black pepper. Stir vigorously to combine. Set aside.
When the pasta has cooked to your liking, drain and toss immediately with the sauce. Stir in the ricotta cheese mixture. Plate the pasta and enjoy with a good glass of wine.
The wine
I opened the Dineen Vineyards Heritage Red Wine. The wine is a blend of 40% cabernet sauvignon, 40% cabernet france and 20% merlot.
I get red berries, nutmeg and spiced oak on the nose. On the palate, black cherry fruit, vanilla, licorice and notes of cinnamon. Moderate, well-integrated tannins. Just enough acidity, enhancing the food-friendliness of the wine.
It's an excellent red wine blend, well-balanced with layers of complexity. As anticipated, it is a great pairing for the Lamb Ragu Rigatoni.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
