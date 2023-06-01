'Tis the season for al fresco dinners, short shorts and cool, crisp Rosé wines
With Memorial Day weekend behind us, it is officially Rosé season. The pink wine exudes fun and frivolity. Regardless of its color -- pink, copper, or anywhere in between -- Rosé is a light and easy drinking wine with aromas and flavors of fresh fruit, making it a staple to serve on summer terraces or on long, beautiful evenings.
Over the past few years, Rosé has become the standard for celebrating the season and has rightfully earned its place in summer picnic baskets, ice chests and when lounging poolside— all with good reason.
The popularity of Rosé comes from its light, refreshing qualities, plus the fact that it pairs well with just about any summer meal. Some of the best Rosé wines around can be found at an attractive price point that you can pick up at just about any large grocery or liquor store. So, kick off summer by choosing bottles from some of the region’s favorite wineries.
Hit the road in search of your seasonal favorites. Head down the Yakima Valley and taste. The best versions come from grapes specifically harvested for Rosé. They are picked a few weeks earlier than the red grapes, which keeps the acids high and the grape sugars low. Low grape sugars equate to low alcohol, so look for bottles with 13.5 percent alcohol or less.
Most of us have grown to know Rosé in just one flavor profile. But as wines often do, Rosé has a lot of variation and enough range to surprise even the most finicky of palettes. In fact, Rosé is known to be one of the most diverse types of wines because it can be made from any kind of wine-bearing red grapes.
With its varying degrees of pink, Rosé is as beautiful as it is palatable. It is so popular that you can expect your favorite seasonal sipper to sell out before the end of summer.
Raise a glass and get ready to enjoy. Following are some great Rosés to sip through this season’s sun-filled days. If a few bottles happen to survive the summer, Rosé is a perfect drink down the road, and it is good with breakfast throughout the year.
2022 Syncline Rosé – This is sunshine in a bottle with a beautiful pale salmon color and aromas of stone fruit and strawberry. Made from 55% Carignan and 45% Mourvèdre, the wine offers great balance and bright acidity. This wine can be found at your favorite retailer, or you can take a day trip to the beautiful Columbia Gorge to visit the winery. $28 per bottle.
2022 Airfield Estates Sangiovese Rosé – 100% estate grown Sangiovese, this wine is crisp and refreshing. Aromas of red currant and fresh raspberry. Flavors include strawberry preserve with hints of cherry followed by a clean finish with bright acidity balanced with a touch of natural residual sugar. $18 per bottle.
2021 Wautoma Springs Syrah Rosé (not pictured). Oozing aromas of crushed raspberry and sweet strawberry pie flow into ripe raspberries and lemon zest. $18 per bottle.
How do you make a delicious, fruity, refreshing drink even better? Add bubbles, of course! This summer, many of us will be switching out classic still Rosés for sparkling Rosés, and here is a great example of a local Sparkling Rosé.
2021 Wit Cellars Unleashed Rosé Sparkling Wine This effervescent, flavor-packed Rosé is perfect for adding a bubbly touch to your sipping, no celebration required. A blend of 85% Syrah and 15% Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine will dazzle your tastebuds. It opens with aromas of strawberry and apple with flavors of strawberry, peach and a hint of white flowers. $29 per bottle.
