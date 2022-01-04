Innovation has always been part of the vision of Hugh and Kathy Shiels, owners of DuBrul Vineyard in Sunnyside.
Thirty years ago, while most Washington grape growers were planting vineyards on any available land, Hugh and Kathy were siting a vineyard with key characteristics for growing world-class wine. They were looking to plant on steep, south-facing hills with poor soil quality and various aspects and elevations for proper ripening.
At the time of purchase, the 45-acre plot was home to an apple orchard and seven acres of riesling vines. Those vines are still in the ground today, serving as some of the oldest riesling in Washington state. The apple orchard is now home to award-wining cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, chardonnay and cabernet franc grapes.
The vineyard site was planted to take advantage of the variability of each grape. Chardonnay was planted on the cooler, north-facing aspect, while cabernet and merlot took advantage of more heat on the southerly slope. Over the decades, refinements in irrigation, canopy management, disease control and sustainability have elevated the grapes, and the vineyard has benefited from having the right varieties in the right places.
The geological profile of the soil contributes to wines with a distinctive sense of place. Winemakers started recognizing this by the mid- to late 1990s, and DuBrul's bottling of wines as vineyard designates was then a rarity in the region.
Sustainability has always been a priority at DuBrul. During a drought in 2003, the Shielses dug a naturally filling pond on the hydrology draining wedge on the property, allowing them to provide the vineyard with normal irrigation even in years of limited rainfall.
Then they created a natural conservation belt around the pond. This includes structures beneath the water for fish spawning and the planting of drought-tolerant and native plants to provide a natural habitat for birds and other animals.
The Shielses have learned much about their growing site over the past 30 years, but the one thing they rely on most is knowing that it is, and always will be, a hands-on vineyard. “Everything we do is hand-harvested and hand-worked. We differentially irrigate within a row and manage every aspect of growing grapes,” says Kerry Shiels, daughter to Hugh and Kathy and winemaker for the family winery Côte Bonneville.
As one of Washington’s pioneering vineyards, DuBrul has been recognized in Mike Veseth’s book "Extreme Wine," and Harvey Steiman of Wine Spectator once referred to Hugh as the Vineyard Master due to his knowledge and attention to the finest details of growing wine grapes.
This attention to detail results in consistency, year in and year out. The consistency of DuBrul fruit continues to be prized by winemakers around the state, often being referred to as “the best in my cellar.” Wines made from DuBrul have been featured in Forbes, Sunset, Seattle Magazine, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, as well as Wine Advocate and Spectator.
Winemakers always know what they are going to get at DuBrul Vineyard. That consistency is a testament not only to the vineyard itself, but to the Shiels family and crew who strive to be stewards of the land.
Still family run and operated, DuBrul Vineyard looks forward to the next 30 years with the second generation taking the reins. Kerry brings her UC Davis education and global winemaking experience to the family winery Côte Bonneville, while continuing to focus on quality, innovation and sustainability.
“We are not farming for ourselves, we are farming for our kids and grandkids, with a goal to leave this land better than we found it,” says Hugh.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
