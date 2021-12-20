The season of celebrating is upon us. In just a few short days, corks will be popping and bubbles flowing to celebrate the New Year and all its beginnings. It’s a tradition to ring in the New Year with a glass of bubbly, but that raises some questions: How do you decide what beverage to serve? Champagne, bubbly, or sparkling wine; what’s the difference?
True Champagne is sparkling wine produced in the Champagne region of France; it can only technically be called Champagne when produced there. Bubbly is simply another name for sparkling wine. The best Champagnes and sparkling wines are made using a method called "méthode champenoise" that requires a secondary fermentation in the bottle, not in a tank. It's a process used by many local sparkler producers.
There are several ways to enjoy the elegance of sparkling wines, according to Julie Grieb, owner of Treveri Cellars: "While our sparkling wines are primarily enjoyed as a simple glass pour, there are times when a sparkling drink 'ups' the occasion and makes the experience of drinking well-made sparkling wines even more festive, if that is possible," she said. "In addition to these chic sparkling cocktails, Treveri Cellars offers sparkle bottles. Not only does the wine sparkle in your glass, but it dresses up any room or table with its personalized theme.”
Whether you are celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group, close friends or just family, don’t forget the sparkling wine. More local wineries than ever are producing sparkling wine. If you want to toast the New Year with beautiful, tasty drinks that add variety to your party, the following recipes are chic sparkling cocktails.
Traditional Cocktail
This classic drink is an elegant cocktail. It's made by spiking sparkling wine, in this case a sparkling brut with herbal angostura bitters, and a little sugar. The drink is perfectly balanced, with the sparkling wine and sugar making it just strong and sweet enough.
1 sugar cube
4 drops angostura bitters (dropped on the sugar cube)
Sparkling brut
Garnish with an orange twist
Cranberry Champagne Cocktail
Cranberries are an easy and festive way to dress up any sparkling wine. The flavors in this Cranberry Champagne Cocktail combine a dry wine, cranberries and lemon to create the perfect combination of fruity and sweet. If the flavor alone isn’t enough, you will love watching the cranberries dance in the glass.
1 oz cranberry juice
1 lime wedge
Sparkling brut or sparkling rosé
3 fresh cranberries
Sparkling Lemon Cocktail
This simple Sparkling Lemon Drop drink combines bright lemon flavors and a little sweetness. Add a sparkling wine with a hint of sweetness for refreshing flavors of lemon with a touch of sweetness.
Sugar rim
2 ounces lemonade
Sparkling riesling or other slightly sweet sparkler
Garnish with a lemon slice
Optional: Sweeten more with a sugar cube
Local sparklers are available at individual tasting rooms or from your favorite wine retailer. Pick some up and have a Happy New Year!
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.