When there's a chill in the air, there is always a warm welcome in one of our local wineries' tasting rooms. The hospitality of Yakima Valley’s wine country is a great pairing with the holiday season. It is a place to linger with free-flowing conversation and wine in your glass.
Whether your holiday plans include a trip to your favorite winery or bringing wine country into your home, there are many ways to connect over wine and get in the holiday spirit. Following are a handful of activities you won’t want to miss.
• Twelve wines of Christmas at Airfield Estate Winery. These gift packs include a selection of 12 wines wrapped in festive holiday tissue with gift tags. You can choose from a case of all reds, all whites, or a mixed case of red and white wines. Spoil yourself, your family and friends, co-workers, or simply anyone you would like to say thank you to during the holiday season.
• Thanksgiving weekend at Dineen Vineyards. Dineen Vineyards kicks off the festive season with several ways to celebrate. Enjoy wine tasting and small bites around the fire pit, in the heated outdoor pavilion or inside. Holiday wine specials and gift wrapping are available. Comforting turkey and vegetarian pot pies from Tandem Unicycle will be available on Saturday, Nov. 27. Or, stop in and pick up your Apple Cup and football weekend snack-packs. Gourmet charcuterie boxes are available for $10 with bottle purchases.
• Two Mountain Winery holi-daze. The Two Mountain Winery team has lit up the winery Clark Griswold style. Stop in and enjoy spiked cocoa, Santa Claus and the Griswold light display; a self-guided drive-thru light show runs from Friday, Nov. 26 to Dec 31. The driveway is open even if the winery is closed. Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus will be handing out hot chocolate and goodies for the whole family from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Grab a glass of wine or a bottle and hang by the fire. Get your picture taken with Santa and spread the cheer. Santa returns Dec. 11, along with a special showing of "Elf" at the winery at 5:30 p.m. Call the winery for more details.
• Owen Roe Winery: Just Breathe SUP & Yoga. Join Sara Washburn for a 60-minute yoga session with wine and snacks while you listen to JoAnne Carlson strum her guitar. Yoga starts at 6 p.m. at the winery on Dec. 3.
• Côte Bonneville: Sunnyside Lighted Parade, mulled wine and food truck. Celebrate the season on Dec. 4 with one of the most interesting lighted parades in the Northwest: the annual Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade. Côte Bonneville’s tasting room is on the parade route. Stop in and enjoy mulled wine, a local food truck and great company.
• AntoLin Cellars: live music. What's better than live music and wine at AntoLin Cellars? Enjoy the sounds of The Fruit Tramps, a band of hooligans and rascals singing folk, rock and blues music at 7 p.m. Dec. 3; there is no cover charge.
Whether it is enjoying an evening of music, an afternoon in the tasting rooms, yoga stretches, visiting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus or any of the great holiday discounts, Yakima Valley wine will put a jingle in your holiday mingle.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
