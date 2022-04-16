GRANDVIEW — For decades, there has been an ongoing debate among winemakers as to the true value of the awards given to wines that have been submitted for judging.
One organization here in the great Northwest has dedicated its mission to turning those medals into promising careers by furthering the education of students in viticulture and enology programs in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia.
In 1976, the Yakima Enological Society was formed just as the modern era of the Washington wine industry was beginning to grow, and seven years before the Yakima Valley American Viticultural Area was established by the federal government. The stated goal of Y.E.S. was “to support and provide education, interest in viticulture, enology and the appreciation of wine.”
In 2003, Y.E.S. began a scholarship program laser-focused on assisting viticulture and enology students, and in the past two decades, the group has awarded future grape growers and winemakers nearly $115,000 in funding.
The source of that funding? Y.E.S. uses proceeds from its learning experience activities with the largest contributor being the annual Platinum Dinner that celebrates “The Best of the Best” — wines that earned top honors at Great Northwest Wine magazine’s Platinum Awards.
Proceeds are presented to colleges and universities as scholarship dollars for their winemaking programs, turning Platinum Awards into promising careers.
Students at Yakima Valley College have received more than $46,000 worth of scholarships from this program since 2007. In an area dominated by agriculture, these funds are a lifeline for students completing their college degrees. The funds are typically disbursed to the schools in December or January.
“The funding fills a scholarship dead zone, reaching students in the moment mid-year when funds are needed,” says Trent Ball, chair of YVC’s Agriculture Department. “This assists students who are already at least one quarter into their process, as well as second-year students as they strive toward the finish line.”
More than 20 students in Ball’s program have received Y.E.S. scholarships during the past 14 years. The list includes Samantha Mallery, a 2019 recipient of a Y.E.S. scholarship who is on track to finish her associate degree this spring. She has already landed a job as enologist for famed Owen Roe in the Yakima Valley.
“Participating in and completing the programs at YVC has completely transformed my professional life,” Mallery says. “I was fortunate enough to go from being a local bartender and server to a happy harvest intern. From being an intern, I was offered a position as an enologist. This scholarship allowed me to be able to work toward the completion of this program.”
Now that she is nearing completion of her associate degree, she plans to progress into YVC’s new Bachelor of Applied Science in Agriculture degree program starting in fall 2022.
Dinner assists students at 6 schools
Roy Lewis, immediate past-president of the Yakima Enological Society, says the Platinum Dinner offers not only the opportunity to raise scholarship funds but also gives society members the chance to “meet the recipients, hear about their successes and provide networking opportunities with the winemakers showcasing their wines at the Platinum dinner.”
By invitation, Platinum Award-winning wineries provide wines for the annual dinner, and those acclaimed winemakers interact with attendees throughout the event.
Scholarship recipients are invited to the dinner to share their experiences. The silent and live auctions that evening provide for the scholarship funds of the not-for-profit Yakima Enological Society — completing the circle from Platinum Awards to promising careers.
Scholarship program beneficiaries include Yakima Valley College, Walla Walla Community College, Washington State University Tri-Cities, Okanagan College in British Columbia, Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., and Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
This year, the Y.E.S. Platinum XX Dinner is scheduled for May 14 at the Yakima Country Club. It begins with the winemakers reception/greeting where Platinum-winning wines are served with hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner featuring five courses paired with 2021 Platinum wines. A seat for the dinner costs $165.
Registration information is at YakimaWine.org.
