Early spring signals the start of wine country travels. The weather is warming, the pruned and bare vineyards look splendid, and wineries throughout the region are beginning to release their new vintages.
The Yakima Valley is home to more than 80 wineries offering various styles of wine and experiences. Friendly, relaxing and educational tasting room visits can bring out the best or the worst in some well-intentioned guests.
The following are guidelines to think about before venturing out to the tasting rooms, regardless of your level of experience.
Plan ahead. If you are planning on going out with a large group, consider doing a little research. There is nothing more disappointing than being turned away at the door because you did not make a reservation.
Check the rules regarding children. Well-behaved kids are welcome in most tasting rooms, but as parents, it’s your responsibility to make sure they don’t become a part of someone else’s tasting experience. Call ahead to see if a winery is family-friendly.
Be unbiased. It’s OK if you aren’t into a wine or prefer one varietal over another. Simply let the staff member know if you prefer to focus on something specific (reds, whites, etc.). As a courtesy, let staff explain the context, origin and food pairings of the wines; you may become interested. This is the time to try something new or re-visit something you didn’t think you would like. It’s just a taste; go for it!
Don’t smoke or wear heavy perfume/cologne. This affects both your tasting experience and the experience of others around you.
Savor your sips. Visiting a winery is a special experience -- enjoy it. Rushing through and gulping down the wine with hardly a sniff defeats the whole purpose, so take your time. Also, don’t overestimate the number of tasting rooms you can visit in a day. A few quality experiences are preferable to unmemorable pours that will end up swirling together in your head.
Don’t be that person. Know-it-alls are, well, insufferable. Good conversation and discussion is encouraged, but recognize that not everyone in the room may have the same amount of expertise and may not enjoy your detailed account of every wine.
Keep your reactions in check. Exaggerated expressions or calling a wine disgusting shouldn’t be displayed in the tasting room. All wines won’t be liked by all people, so be respectful. If you don’t like a wine, simply dump it out or give it to a friend.
Don’t be afraid to spit. Tasting flights may include up to seven wines at some wineries. You can’t drink everything and truly evaluate each wine, especially if you plan multiple stops that day. All tasting rooms have spit buckets on the bar; plan on using them.
Designate a driver and drink responsibly. Tasting little ounces adds up. Bring a designated driver or consider our locally owned Little Hopper tour service. Originally established to offer beer tours, it has added winery tours to its packaged excursions.
Buy some wine. Most tasting rooms have a policy of waiving the tasting fee when a particular amount of wine is purchased. If you are unsure, ask. Wineries are in the business of selling wine, so plan on making purchases. If you can’t find a wine you want to take home, pay the tasting fee and thank your host/hostess for their time.
These tips should ensure a smooth wine country visit and afford you the ability to focus on making memories rather than sweating the details. It’s just wine -- enjoy it!
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.