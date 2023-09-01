I really debated on whether to share a pumpkin recipe this early in the season. In some ways it very much feels like fall is arriving: the return of school, a little crispness to the air in the evenings, football season kicking off. Around the Valley, pears are coming off the trees with apples not far behind. You can smell the ripe fruit in the air sometimes and soon the aroma of harvested hops will be recognizable. All of this points to fall.
At the same time, it's just barely the first of September. We’ve got lots of time to enjoy all things pumpkin and cozy. I’m definitely not ready for soup or a roast or any sort of recipe that requires my oven to stay on for a few hours.
I finally made it to the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market. I hadn’t had the opportunity to swing through its new location at 15 W. Yakima Ave. The market is open on Sundays from May through October. I was mesmerized by the variety of vendors offering everything from peaches, salad greens, freshly picked blackberries, homemade warm doughnuts, Filipino food, handmade soaps, wooden cutting boards and so much more.
The market has grown substantially in its new space and I regret not making the time sooner to come down and experience it. Also, the market is now under a covered awning, and its a game changer. Even on the hottest summer days, the market is shaded and protected.
I gathered heirloom tomatoes, a bouquet of flowers, nectarines and a mashup of different peppers. It was the quintessential late-summer haul and I couldn’t have been more delighted. Even more fun, the market was bustling with activity. Families and couples wandered the aisles, snacking on samples, choosing what they wanted. It felt like the best of summer in all the right ways.
As my daughter and I made our way home, her with a giant freshly squeezed lemonade and me with a yummy, iced coffee in hand, we decided the farmers market would be our Sunday tradition until it closed for the season next month.
Pumpkin cream cold foam is the sweet little treat you didn’t know you needed. It bridges the gap between late summer and early fall. The pumpkin and cinnamon flavors give a little nod to the season ahead, and yet when you mix it into an iced coffee, it's a reminder summer’s not over just yet.
I’ve wanted to make cold foam at home for ages. All the local coffee shops have their version (most of them delicious) but sometimes you just want a coffee without having to run out anywhere. I poked around the internet for some inspiration, and this version is a mash-up of different recipes I tried. I like the sweetened condensed milk combined with the heavy whipping cream. It sweetens the mixture without overdoing it.
The subtle pumpkin flavor along with a little cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice is the perfect combination for a cozy, yummy recipe. I like pumpkin cream cold foam on hot or iced coffee, but it's also lovely with a chai tea or even as a little topping on vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam
• 1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
• 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 3 tablespoons canned pumpkin
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon-sugar for garnish
In a small bowl combine all the ingredients other than the cinnamon-sugar. Use a whisk to combine, stirring for a full minute until the mixture is frothy and well-combined. Transfer to a glass jar with a lid. Secure the lid and shake the jar vigorously until a foam forms, about one minute.
If you prefer, pour 1/4 cup cold foam into a small bowl or cup and use a hand-held milk frother to whip the cold foam until it thickens. You can also do this in a blender.
