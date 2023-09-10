Our Seattle Mariners’ remarkable run is making the American League playoff race very interesting. What a time to enjoy Mariners baseball.
My husband and I had the opportunity to cheer on our home team during their recent homestand at T-Mobile Park. I’m not the biggest baseball fan, but who doesn’t love to cheer on the local team?
We went, we cheered, and we won. Feeling good about the day, we headed back to the car. As we walked south of the stadium, we passed EFESTE’s Sodo Seattle tasting room. EFESTE is a big supporter of Yakima Valley grapes….and of course, I always want to cheer on my home team, whether it be baseball or wine grapes.
I have worked with EFESTE wines in the past and always enjoyed them. The opportunity to pop into their tasting room just south of T-Mobile Park was something I couldn’t pass up.
EFESTE has three vineyards located in the Yakima Valley, all managed by highly sought after wine grape grower, Dick Boushey. Angela’s Vineyard is an 18-acre site located on Red Mountain, Taylor Mag Estate Vineyard is a 17-acre site also on Red Mountain, and their third estate vineyard is the 22-acre Oldfield Estate Vineyard located near Grandview in the Yakima Valley.
I wanted to taste the Yakima Valley wines and tasting associate Jenna Dimock was up for the task. She shared the stories of the wines, the winery, the winemaker, and the owner. As you can imagine, she was buried right after the Mariners win, but she was on her game — making sure everyone in the tasting room was attended to.
The service was great, and the wines were fantastic. Here is an overview of a few of the wines we tasted.
EFESTE Syrah, Yakima Valley ‘Jolie Bouche’ 2019
100% Syrah fruit from the Oldfield Estate Vineyard, Yakima Valley. Aromas include dark fruit, smoke, and earth. Flavors match the nose with lots of fruit with a good amount of pepper and spice. Great balance, good acidity, and lovely finish. $50.00.
EFESTE 2019 ‘Nana’ Red Wine, Yakima Valley, Red Willow
This is a blend of 23% Cabernet Franc and 77% Merlot from Yakima Valley’s famed Red Willow Vineyard. Red fruits, raspberry, and cherry on the nose. Flavors support its aromas of fruit, mineral, leather and a hint of pepper. My first thought upon tasting this wine was how good it would taste on day two! Great balance from start to finish. $50.00.
EFESTE 2020 ‘Big Papa’ Cabernet Sauvignon
Named for the Ferrelli family patriarch, this is EFESTE’s flagship wine. This Cabernet Sauvignon comes from vineyards planted more than 30 years ago. It is a fantastic from start to finish. Boysenberry, black fruit, plum and spice aromas followed by an impeccably balanced palate with a mixture of black fruit and barrel flavors that show great depth. This was my favorite wine of the day. $70.00.
EFESTE 2019 Estate Upright Merlot
Aromas of red plumb and cherry followed by soft fruit flavors and spice. Another well integrated wine with bright acids, good balance, and lingering finish. $55.00.
EFESTE 2020 Knight Commander, Ciel Du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain
This is a Northern Rhone-style Syrah co-fermented with a 5% Viognier. It is a vibrant, full-bodied, and well-textured wine with great floral notes on the nose. Sourced from Red Mountain, this is a big wine with good balance. $60.00.
If you are heading to Seattle to support the Mariners, or for any other reason, make a point to stop by one of EFESTE’s tasting rooms, you won’t be disappointed. They have tasting rooms in Woodinville and Sodo Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.