Much like a song or quote from a favorite movie, sometimes a recipe idea just gets stuck in my head. And if you know me at all, you know when I discover something I love or am excited about, that’s all you’re going to hear about.
You can ask any of my college roommates: They always knew my mood, based on which of my favorite songs was blasting from my room. They endured my Dave Matthews Band and Fiona Apple phase and even a brief foray into punk music.
But back to recipes. I happened to see a gorgeous photo in Bon Appetit magazine for an heirloom tomato salad piled high on fluffy whipped feta. Immediately my mind began swirling with a dozen ideas for how to make my own spin on the dish. Unfortunately, the tomato plants in my garden are a little behind, and while I have lots and lots of green tomatoes, I don’t have a lot of ripe fruit.
A few days went by, and I sort of forgot about the idea until I was grabbing a box of peaches at Johnson Orchards, where I noticed an heirloom tomato as large as the palm of my hand. It’s gorgeous, dark-red color was almost black, and it truly looked like the most perfect tomato. Obviously, it had to come home with me (along with two pear-oatmeal cookies, a mini mixed berry pie, some Single Hill IPA beer for my husband and a sugar baby watermelon).
My mind started turning on what to do with that beautiful tomato. A quick inventory of my own garden revealed some lovely sweet yellow tomatoes and more than enough cherry tomatoes to make something really special. A distant memory of a whipped feta dip I made for a kitchen takeover at Freehand Cellars a few years ago bubbled to the surface of my mind, and the echo of that gorgeous photo in Bon Appetit were all I needed to start creating.
I’m a firm believer that the very best food is often the most simple. Feta cheese is whipped smooth with a little plain Greek yogurt, some lemon juice and a few herbs. Piled high with the season’s most perfect tomatoes, this is a dish you can serve as an easy summer appetizer or could easily double as a lovely fresh meal on a hot summer night. My favorite way to enjoy this dish is to toast up a baguette or sourdough bread and scoop the feta and tomatoes right onto the bread. A little glass of Freehand syrah is the perfect pair with this easy dish.
Whipped Feta and Heirloom Tomato Salad
6 ounces crumbled feta cheese
2/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
Juice and zest of a lemon
2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Fresh basil
3-4 heirloom tomatoes*
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt
In a food processor, combine the feta cheese, Greek yogurt, lemon juice and zest, smoked paprika, Italian parsley, salt and pepper. Make sure to reserve about an ounce of feta cheese to the side to garnish the dish. Pulse mixture until smooth.
Spoon feta mixture into a shallow bowl and spread evenly until a thick layer covers the bottom of the bowl.
Slice tomatoes and arrange over the whipped feta. (*I recommend heirloom tomatoes for their texture and flavor, but any tomatoes you prefer will work just fine. A mixture of heirloom and cherry tomatoes is my preference.) Liberally salt tomatoes with flaky sea salt. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish the tomatoes with fresh sliced basil leaves, more minced parsley and about an ounce of crumbled feta cheese.
Serve alongside toasted baguette, warm pita bread or any kind of fresh bread.
