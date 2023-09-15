I’m always looking for easy ways to sneak more vegetables into my everyday life. I’ve gotten the hang of blending spinach into smoothies, and just about every week I cut up bell peppers, cucumbers and carrots to keep at arm’s reach for quick snacks throughout the day.
But my salad game has been a struggle lately. I often find I like other people’s salads better than my own, and more often than not I’ll reach for the bagged salad kits in the grocery store, grumbling to myself that I really could make it myself, and yet I don’t.
But I think I might have cracked the code. Part of my salad conundrum is all the chopping and prepping. Don’t get me wrong, I do actually love to prep and chop and even would go so far as to say I find it a little soothing and therapeutic, but there’s very much a time and place for it. And let’s be honest, having the time every day to prep a bunch of different ingredients just isn’t in the cards most weeks.
I came across a chopped salad recipe where the greens were pulsed in a food processor. Immediately my interest was captured. Vegetables like kale, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli are delicious and so very good for us, but eating them raw can be a struggle. Pulsing a romaine lettuce or other tender green wouldn’t work, because the lettuces won’t stand up to the food processor — but kale and cabbage are perfect. Suddenly a very dense, crunchy vegetable is the perfect texture and size without much work at all.
I wanted a super healthy salad, full of good-for-you ingredients that actually tastes good. This salad recipe is just that. I leaned on kale and cabbage because the vegetables won’t wilt or soften too much from the dressing. I can make a big batch of this delicious, crunchy and filling salad on a Monday and have a satisfying and yummy lunch all week long.
Cashew Kale Chop Salad is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a kale and cabbage-based salad topped with all kinds of yummy, crunchy toppings including chopped cashews, chow mien noodles, lots of herbs and cooked edamame. I left the dish vegetarian, but some grilled chicken or salmon would be a lovely addition to this light, bright meal.
Cashew Kale Chop Salad
1 bunch green or purple kale, stems removed
1 bag green cabbage and carrot coleslaw mix
1 bunch green onions, diced
1 bunch cilantro, minced
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
1 cup cooked edamame
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
3/4 cup chopped cashews
3/4 cup crunchy chow mein noodles
Dressing:
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup sesame oil
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Big pinch of red pepper flakes
Start by washing the kale leaves and removing the reedy stem down the middle of the leaves. Transfer the washed, de-stemmed kale to a food processor. Pulse the kale 6 to 8 times until the leaves are broken down into tiny pieces. Transfer the kale to a large bowl.
Once the kale is done, do the same with the coleslaw mix, working in small batches. Pulse the vegetables 6 to 8 times until they are broken down and similar in size to the kale. Transfer to the bowl with the kale.
Chop the green onions, removing the white roots. Slice the basil leaves into thin ribbons. Seed and mince the jalapeño and de-stem the cilantro, giving the herbs a rough chop. Transfer the green onions, jalapeño, cilantro and basil to the bowl. Using clean hands or a wooden spoon, give the vegetable mixture a good mix. Top the salad with the chopped cashews, edamame and chow mien noodles.
In a separate bowl or jar, combine the olive oil, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Use a fork to whisk the ingredients together or place a lid on the jar and give it a good shake. Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well to combine. It may not seem like there’s enough dressing at first, but continue to mix and massage the dressing into the kale and you’ll be surprised at how flavorful and well-dressed the salad really is.
Store the salad in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving to allow the flavors to combine. Serves 6.
