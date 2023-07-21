When it feels too hot to cook, this is what you make for dinner. Tomatoes, peaches and strawberries are marinated in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon and a splash of maple syrup. The result is a delicious sweet-and-savory combination perfect for hot summer nights when the thought of turning on the oven leaves you sweaty just thinking about it.
A few weeks back, I promised this column wouldn’t exclusively be an update on what is growing in my garden, but the first tomatoes came on and I just couldn’t resist giving them the highlight they deserve. I think many can agree that there’s nothing better than a garden tomato, picked off the vine, still warm from the sunshine.
I have cherry and heirloom tomato plants growing, and while the heirlooms aren’t quite ready it won’t be long now. The cherry tomatoes, though, have come on with a vengeance, and I can eat them like candy while I putter, pulling weeds and watering.
I’ve always loved the tart, tangy tomato flavor in combination with sweet peaches. I’d never considered adding strawberries to the mix, but I saw a photo for a salad with tomatoes and strawberries together and I was immediately intrigued. The strawberries combined with the balsamic vinegar, a splash of lemon and a bite of black pepper bring so much flavor to this dish. Even if it seems a little odd, give it a try. The fresh, summery flavors are out of this world.
I love this dish because it serves multiple purposes. It can be enjoyed as a lovely appetizer to kick off a meal. Set the bowl in front of your guests with a loaf of toasted crusty bread and watch it get devoured. But, this really could be a light meal or lunch for someone. Just add some bread or crackers and a glass of wine and suddenly it's a complete meal. Scoop the creamy burrata onto the toasted bread and top with the tomato mixture. The flavors are unexpected, delightful, fresh and oh so summery. Enjoy!
Marinated Tomato, Peach and Strawberries with Burrata Cheese
2 cups cherry tomatoes or 2 large heirloom tomatoes
2 peaches
2 cups strawberries
1 small shallot, minced
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Zest and juice of 1/2 large lemon
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn or minced
Kosher salt and black pepper
Ball of burrata cheese
Toasted artisan bread
Slice tomatoes into bite-size pieces and mince the shallot. In a medium bowl combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, zest and minced shallot. Mix to combine. Add the sliced tomatoes and stir to combine. Generously sprinkle the tomato mixture with Kosher salt and black pepper. Set aside and let marinate for 20 minutes.
While the tomatoes marinate, wash and slice the peaches and strawberries into bite-size pieces. Tear or mince fresh basil leaves.
Add the peaches and strawberries to the tomatoes along with the fresh basil. Stir gently to combine. Transfer to a shallow bowl.
When you are ready to serve, tuck a ball of burrata cheese into the middle of the tomatoes, peaches and strawberries. Use a knife to gently open the cheese. Garnish the entire dish with another small drizzle of olive oil, a pinch of kosher salt and any remaining minced basil.
Slice a baguette and line the bread on a baking sheet. Spread one side generously with butter. Broil in the oven for about a minute or until the bread begins to toast. Remove from the oven and flip the bread over. Return the tray to the oven and toast for an additional minute. Once the bread is toasted on both sides, remove from oven and transfer to a plate.
Use a knife to slice into the cheese. Spread the creamy burrata cheese on the bread and pile it with the marinated tomatoes, peaches and strawberries.
• Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone column and recipes appear weekly in Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.