We’ve been playing a lot of kickball recently. Remember kickball? Up until this spring, the schoolyard game had mostly faded from my memory, but it's made a comeback.
My sister-in-law and her family, who live just up the street from us, have a large open grassy space, and one spring afternoon when the cousins were all playing we got it in our head to play a round of kickball. That fun afternoon rolled into more games, and then the invites started going out to friends and neighbors to come and join.
It’s all as wholesome and lovely as it sounds. We play kids and adults together. Sometimes the kids last an inning or two before wandering off and suddenly it's all the adults playing and the intensity of the game increases exponentially. Other times the kids are begging to play extra innings, even as the sun is going down and the wind picks up. Regardless, it's a good time had by all and a fun way to pass the long summer evenings.
On one such kickball night, several friends were joining in the game, and although the plan was to order pizza for the kids, we decided to do a bit of a potluck, every family bringing something to share. I ran back to my house, realizing I hadn’t planned very well for what to share with the group. After rummaging around a bit, I realized I could easily throw together one of my favorite appetizers. Greek Feta Dip works as a hearty (and healthy) appetizer but with a few minor tweaks could easily be made into a side dish or even an entree.
I chopped up cucumbers, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, cherry tomatoes and green onions before mixing it all together with a big container of crumbled feta cheese. After mixing the "toppings" all together, I layered the whole things over store-bought hummus and served it with crackers and tortilla chips.
The dip was a hit, perfect for a hot summer evening. The veggies were crunchy and satisfying while the salty olives and cheese gave the dip a decadent bite. I served it with a big spoon, and everyone just put a bit on their plates and scooped up all the goodies with chips and crackers.
We decided that an easy swap from appetizer to main course would be to serve the dip alongside a big bowl of lightly dressed salad greens. A little drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar would be more than enough flavor for the greens before piling a big scoop of the Greek Feta Dip right onto the salad. A little mix and you’ve got a wonderful and tasty main dish.
Greek Feta Dip
1 large English cucumber
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1 orange bell pepper
1 12-ounce jar pitted Kalamata olives (juices drained)
1/3 cup pepperoncini peppers
2 green onions
1/4 cup minced fresh basil
1/4 cup minced fresh Italian parsley
6 ounces crumbled feta
Juice of 1 lemon
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 16-ounce container hummus
Rinse the cucumber, bell peppers and tomatoes and pat dry with a paper towel. Quarter the cucumber, slicing first in half lengthwise and then in half again still lengthwise until you have 4 even pieces. Chop the cucumber into small bite-size pieces. Quarter the cherry tomatoes and dice the bell pepper so the vegetables are all roughly the same size. Move to a large bowl and give them a toss.
Stir in the kalamata olives and pepperoncini peppers. Mince the green onion, removing the white ends, along with the fresh basil and parsley. Stir in the crumbled feta, green onions and herbs. Sprinkle generously with kosher salt and black pepper. Slice the lemon in half and squeeze both halves over the vegetable mixture. Gently stir one more time.
In a shallow serving bowl, evenly spread the hummus across the dish. Pile the vegetables over the hummus and garnish with any leftover herbs. Add one more small sprinkle of kosher salt just before serving.
Serve with crackers, pita bread cut into wedges, toasted baguette or tortilla chips.
• Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone column and recipes appear weekly in Explore.
