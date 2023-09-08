Last week I wrote about embracing the fall season but mentioned I wasn’t quite ready to make a pot of soup just yet. I could get behind the season’s cozy flavors, but I didn’t necessarily want cozy warm food just yet.
And just a few days later, here I am sharing a soup recipe. In my humble defense, this is a summery soup, perfect for these glorious early fall days. The stove doesn’t stay on long, and the ingredients can easily be scooped up at your favorite farm stand or farmers market. (Of course, you can grab everything at the grocery store too).
My son walked into the kitchen while I was puttering around, prepping this recipe. He suspiciously made a loop around the island, stopping at the stove peering over my shoulder, stirring the pot and announced ‘Mom, you’re back at it! This smells so good.’
I laughed out loud at his comment. It’s been months of turkey sandwiches on the run, scrambled eggs at all hours of the day and more fast food than I care to admit. And that’s OK. Life gets busy and sometimes that’s just the way it goes. But I couldn’t agree more, the soup really did smell good, and it felt wonderful to spend a little time making something delicious for my family.
This easy chowder capitalizes on the fresh ingredients available to us right now. Corn is cheap and plentiful these days as are onions, potatoes and jalapeño. It took a few extra minutes to shuck the fresh corn, but the flavor was over the top and worth the effort. As the season goes along, I’ll make this recipe again using frozen corn and I know it will be delicious, so don’t let the fresh corn stop you from making this recipe.
We ate steaming bowls of chowder with big hunks of buttered bread with the patio doors wide open, letting the cool night air blow through the house. The kids gobbled it up, which felt like a win, and we all decided we were a little disappointed there weren’t more leftovers for lunch the next day.
As always, don’t hesitate to make this recipe all your own. You could blend the entire pot of soup for a silky smooth and creamy soup. The jalapeño can be skipped altogether or leave it to the side just for garnish. We used a little Parmesan cheese for a topping but a shredded sharp cheddar cheese would be lovely too. Have fun with this easy recipe, I can guarantee your family and friends will love it.
