One of my favorite treats during the holidays is an eggnog latte. I love the spicy nutmeg and sweet, decadent flavor of eggnog, especially when combined with a shot of espresso.
I have tender memories of picking up eggnog lattes with my father before embarking on an afternoon of Christmas shopping for my mother. We would sip our lattes and browse the stores looking for just the right gift.
He would tease me endlessly, asking what I was giving him for Christmas, or what my mother had already bought for him. I would eventually tell him every last detail I knew, which usually wasn’t much, but occasionally I would get lucky, finding a present here or there as I snooped around the closets and my mother’s hiding places. I would in turn beg him to tell me something I would be getting. He would never say a word.
Whatever we ultimately bought, he would sincerely ask if I minded wrapping the gift for my mother, claiming my gift-wrapping expertise, forgetting that he asked me to do it every year and every year I eagerly accepted. When I went away to college and he was left to do his own wrapping, come to find out he was a fine gift wrapper, actually much better than I am.
On the first day of December, I treated myself to an eggnog latte while out doing a little holiday shopping. It only seemed right to sip on one as I ran my errands. But as I enjoyed my latte, my brain started dreaming about a cake or a cookie that used the sweet flavors of an eggnog latte. I wanted the spice of the nutmeg, a hint of espresso and the richness of eggnog. I initially thought a blondie or loaf cake but after perusing many, many recipes online, I settled on a lovely cookie recipe by Justine Doiron.
The cookie dough is a classic recipe combining granulated and brown sugar with butter and flour. A dash of nutmeg and instant espresso along with a little bit of eggnog are mixed into the dough, building flavor without overpowering.
The star of this recipe is the white chocolate. You melt the white chocolate chips and stir in nutmeg and instant espresso. The mixture is spread on a parchment lined baking sheet and popped into the refrigerator to set. A little while later, you give the chocolate a rough chop and add it to the dough. The combination makes for a perfectly tender, flavorful cookie with just the right amount of coffee and spiced sweetness.
The extra step of two required for these cookies are well worth the effort. If you have family or friends who love eggnog, this is the holiday recipe for them. It's perfect for a cookie exchange or just a special treat this holiday season. Make these special treats and enjoy them all month long. I hear Santa especially loves eggnog lattes!
Eggnog Latte Cookies
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon instant espresso
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup softened salted butter
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup eggnog
2 cups espresso white chocolate, roughly chopped (recipe below)
Flaky sea salt
Espresso White Chocolate
2 cups white chocolate chips
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon instant espresso
Start by making the espresso white chocolate. In a glass bowl or microwave-safe bowl, pour the white chocolate chips. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring between each interval until the white chocolate is completely melted. Stir in the nutmeg and instant espresso, mixing well to combine. Spread the chocolate mixture on a parchment-lined half-sheet baking tray. This doesn’t need to be perfectly even or a certain shape. Pop the tray into the fridge and allow to cool and set. While the chocolate hardens, make the dough.
In a small bowl, whisk the flour, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, instant espresso and baking powder. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugars on medium-high for two minutes or until the mixture is light and fluffy. Turn the mixer to low and gently pour the eggnog in, continuing to mix for an additional minute. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients in two batches, stirring just long enough to combine, but do NOT overmix.
Remove the white chocolate from the refrigerator and roughly chop into small pieces. Add the white chocolate to the dough and, using a wood spoon, mix to combine. Drop the dough on a piece of parchment paper and roll into a circular log about 2 inches in diameter. Wrap the parchment paper around the dough and refrigerate for at least two hours or up to 24 hours.
When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut the dough into 16 pieces and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet about an inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. You want the cookies to look slightly underdone in the center. The residual heat from the tray will finish baking the cookies but leave them soft and chewy, even for a couple of days after baking.
Sprinkle the cookies with a little flaky sea salt while they are still warm and serve immediately.
Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone column and recipes appear twice a month in Explore.
