When it comes to comfort food, nothing tops a bowl of savory, cheesy pasta. And when it’s bitterly cold in the middle of winter, nothing sounds more comforting or necessary than a pasta dish for dinner. Bonus if it can be eaten on the couch, with a glass of wine and a favorite movie playing in the background.
Since we’ve finally rounded the corner on the eternity that was January, not to mention that it's particularly cold and wintry these days, sharing one of my all-time favorite pasta recipes seemed like the perfect thing to do this week.
Pasta with sausage and greens is a house favorite at the Salt and Stone house. It’s a guaranteed win with my kids and they don’t even fuss at the green in their bowls. One of my children, who shall remain nameless, can pick out a bell pepper, a leaf of spinach or generally anything considered "healthy" or "nutritious" from a mile away. He will pick through every plate put in front of him with the scrutiny of someone mining for gold. Every bite is carefully scrutinized, no morsel of food unturned for fear of a hidden vegetable. If he ever decides to become an archeologist or crime detective, I won’t be surprised. And yet, this meal is mysteriously approved of even though it includes giant handfuls of baby spinach leaves. I know, I don’t get it either.
I think the secret is in the wonderful creamy sauce that comes together from the rendered fat off the sausage, a cup of starchy pasta water and a big handful of shredded Parmesan cheese. The result is a decadent, flavorful sauce that somehow manages to stay light, not overpowering the rest of the ingredients. Italian sausage with a pinch of red pepper flakes and a bit of yellow onion cooks down until the onion is darn near caramelized, upping the savory factor, turning this easy dinner into a one-pot wonder. I like to use cavatappi pasta because its loose spiral shape is perfect for absorbing the sauce and it's the perfect bite-size shape. If you can’t find cavatappi noodles, grab a box of penne (or really any shape of noodle you like).
Whether you have a picky eater in the family or not, I think this is the winter comfort meal to add to your dinner rotation. This recipe only takes about 30 minutes to make from start to finish and is easily adaptable to your preferences. Hate spinach or don’t trust your family to eat the green? Skip it altogether or swap for something they do like such as broccoli or cauliflower. The recipe calls for pork Italian sausage, but turkey or chicken sausage will work great. Enjoy. This recipe serves six.
Cavatappi with Spicy Sausage, Spinach and Parmesan
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
8 ounces Italian sausage, casings removed
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound cavatappi pasta
2 big handfuls fresh baby spinach leaves (about 4 ounces)
1 cup reserved pasta water
Zest and juice of half a lemon
1 cup shredded shredded Parmesan cheese
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, crumble the sausage into the pan along with the extra-virgin olive oil, stirring occasionally, cooking until the sausage is well-browned and cooked all the way through. Turn the heat to low and, using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a paper-towel lined plate. Add the onion to the pan and sprinkle with salt, stirring often, scraping up any little brown bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes until the onions are golden brown and very soft. Add the garlic to the pan and cook an additional 2 minutes, stirring often. Return the meat to the pan, turning off the heat, stirring the onions and meat together and adding a generous pinch of red pepper flakes and black pepper.
While the onions cook, bring a pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta to the pot once the water boils, cooking the noodles according to package instructions. Reserve one cup of starchy pasta water. Set aside to use later.
When the pasta is tender, usually about 8 minutes, drain the pasta in a colander. Give it a good shake before returning the pasta to the pot.
Add the spinach leaves along with the onion and sausage mixture to the pot and give the mixture a big stir. Grate the lemon zest and squeeze the juice over the pasta, adding the pasta water and Parmesan cheese. Continue to stir while the Parmesan cheese melts and a light sauce forms. Add a final pinch of black pepper and serve immediately.
