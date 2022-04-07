You’d think it would be hard to mess up the all-American classic hamburger, but somehow way too many places do just that.
A hamburger should be simple and to the point. All I want is meat, bread, and cheese. That’s all I need. I don’t want a burger 3 feet tall. I don’t want to use a knife and fork at 1 in the morning.
Brews and Cues bar, 104 S. Second St. in Yakima, has exactly what I crave. There are no eggs on these burgers. I don’t even want you to add bacon to it.
It certainly shouldn’t cost more than what some people make an hour. If you charge or pay more than $15 for a hamburger, you should be jailed.
A patty, bread, three pickles. Ketchup, mustard and American cheese. If that’s good enough for you, you’re good enough for me.
Brews and Cues is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the year. And I do mean every day. Every Wednesday something special happens. Once a week, this burger and a healthy two-handfuls of french fries can be yours. The best part? It’s freaking $4! So eat two. Or three. Or 11. I don’t care. They’re $4!
Do you hear what I’m saying?
You can get the best burger in town for less than a gallon of gas. And I do mean the best burger. Too many places have taken burgers to such an extreme level it scares me. I’m not going to name names, but you know who you are. Put me on a bar stool around midnight with one of these bad boys and a couple of cold Rainier beers in my belly and I’m in my happy place.
I know I’ve said before I don’t like people showing up at my favorite places, but I can make an exception for this joint. And now that COVID-19 seems to have been beaten into submission for the time being, we can get back to watching live bands.
A couple times a month you can expect some rowdy punk or metal show to be thrashing away on a Saturday night. Local band Probably Drunk have thrown some of my favorite sets.
The Brews and Cues hamburger is also loved by Probably Drunk Front man Grant Layne. He looked me dead in the eyes and proclaimed, “These things absolutely slap.” I’ll admit I had to edit that quote down a bit, but let’s just say he’s enthusiastic about it.
Brews doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. This is a place to throw darts on a quiet Tuesday. It’s a place to watch the Seattle Kraken and put back a couple cheap PBRs. It’s definitely the place to have a $4 burger at 8 in the morning. Why am I at the bar eating burgers first thing in the morning? That’s my business.
“It’s the perfect first date night. If whoever you treat to Brews and they’re too uptight to enjoy a classic dive bar, they’re not the one,” said bartender Jon Lopez. And bartenders usually have some pretty solid life advice.
