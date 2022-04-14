I walk by the same places every day on my way home from work. Most I’ve either been to or have no real reason to explore in the first place. But one spot in particular has had me curious for a while: Schab’s Bier Den.
On a particularly brisk and blustery April afternoon, I was walking by 22 N. Second St., Suite 100 in downtown Yakima, and decided to step inside to warm up. This was a pragmatic decision to escape the wind chill, but very quickly I knew I had made the correct choice. The first thing to catch my eye were the high ceilings with Romanesque-style glass tile that catches the light and tosses it back at you, opening up the space.
The exposed brick that runs up the side of the walls adds texture and an old-timey feeling that’s authentic and warm, not sterile and fragile. A couple of people were lounging on couches and chatting about the Mariners opening-day win.
Of course, there was a dog sitting contentedly by his owner’s side, accepting all forms of pats, pets and scratches. You must pet the dog. I know taxes are a controversial subject, but the dog tax is non-negotiable. Pet the dog.
I sat at the end of a mostly full bar and reviewed the big screen tap listings. With 10 selections from all over the Pacific Northwest, it’s a decent board. It’s not overwhelming and I like that. In the same way I dislike a food menu that feels like a Rolling Stone magazine, I find tap lists spanning up to 50 beers to be tiresome.
I chose a jalapeño-pineapple cider. It was too funky for me not to give it a shot. And alas, as my luck would have it, the keg was blown after only a few paltry inches of cider drizzled out. I was dejected. My beertender, Ahren Clark, sat the sad-looking pint glass in front of me and said, “Don’t worry, I’ve got something for you.”
He reached into a jar behind the counter and produced a small wooden token. It looked like a pirate ship carved on a poker chip.
“You see, when you blow the keg here, we do things a little differently. Some places will give you a free beer. Others, nothing at all. Here, we give you this little token. And at the end of the year, that’s one free entry into a major giveaway,” Clark said.
Last year, the winner went on an overnight trip to Bend, Ore., and was set up on a bunch of private brewery tours.
After chatting for a bit, I could tell Clark was getting more enthusiastic. A regular, Clark was put to work after spending plenty of time at the Bier Den. That’s a pretty good endorsement.
I had prior arrangements, so I finished off my replacement beverage and left. I immediately wished I was still back inside with that good dog.
I knew I wasn’t quite finished with the Bier Den. The next day, I gathered my roommates and we headed back. We sat at one of the large wooden picnic tables along the back wall.
Feeling peckish, my roommate perused the menu. It’s not overwhelming and consists of things you want when sipping and relaxing: sausages, nachos, a charcuterie board. It’s all good.
A few rounds and a spicy bratwurst later, two more newbies had been converted to fans.
There’s a large cooler of cans and bottles to choose from, beers and ciders from all over the Pacific Northwest. And it’s the first place I’ve ever seen Guinness Extra Stout in a can with a nitrogen ball, winning me over yet again.
The limited taps and cans and bottle selections immediately reminded me of the old Beer Shoppe that sadly closed its doors a few years ago. This closure was the exact inspiration for Zack and Trena Schab to open Schab’s Bier Den. And we’re glad they did.
