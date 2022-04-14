On the Bar this week we have the Martinez, a sort of proto-martini.
The Martinez was never its own drink so much as an evolutionary step on the path to its more-renowned successor. It was the half-hunched guy in that famous Zallinger illustration that starts with the ape and ends with the Homo sapiens.
In this analogy, the upright man is a martini and the ape is a Manhattan. That’s not fair to the Manhattan, maybe, but you get the point: The former is a descendant of the latter. The Manhattan, as far as cocktail historians can tell, was the first drink to mix spirits and vermouth. The martini as we know it today follows the same template, simply substituting gin for the Manhattan’s whiskey, and dry, white vermouth for the Manhattan’s sweet, red vermouth. Our guy here, the Martinez, is about halfway between them, using gin but keeping the sweet vermouth.
I’m telling this story in broad strokes, of course. (See the definitive martini timeline that David Wondrich wrote for The Daily Beast in 2018 for much, MUCH more detail.) But the gist of the thing is that it went: Manhattan-Martinez-martini. Or, more precisely, that what we now know as a martini was in its earliest days frequently called any number of names. One of those names was Martinez. And for whatever reason, that name survived as its own distinct thing after the martini became something very different. (That’s kind of how evolution works, I guess, in apes or in cocktails.)
All of this happened during the last two decades of the 19th century.
Interestingly, unlike its predecessor the Manhattan, the martini never achieved strong consensus as to the ratio of vermouth to spirit. The 19th century versions were mostly 1-to-1, which makes a very wet martini by late-20th-century standards. And that’s where most Martinez recipes remained. So, in addition to using sweet rather than dry vermouth, they use a lot more of it relative to the gin. There’s less uniformity when it comes to other additions to the drink, things like dashes of bitters and spoonfuls of liqueurs (maraschino and curacao pop up a lot in the old Martinez recipes). The matter of what “gin” meant back when the drink was developed — probably malty Dutch genever or a sweet old-tom gin rather than the London dry style that shortly thereafter became ubiquitous — is yet another thing to consider.
All of which is to say, uh, the recipe that follows is not for THE Martinez so much as A Martinez. Feel free to swap out the maraschino liqueur I used in favor of curacao, or to use genever or old tom instead of London dry gin, or to go with aromatic bitters instead of orange. Though the Martinez as we now know it doesn’t have much in common with the martini, they do share a high tolerance for customization. That is to say, they’re all pretty good.
Martinez
1 1/2 ounces gin (I used Sipsmith V.J.O.P., a bruiser of a dry gin, and it easily stood its ground against an equal measure of sweet vermouth)
1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth (the Martini brand works nicely, is cheap and widely available)
1/2 barspoon maraschino liqueur (Luxardo)
2 dashes orange bitters
Lemon peel garnish
Combine all ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Stir 20 seconds. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Twist lemon peel over surface of drink and drop it in.
