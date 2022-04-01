On the bar: Lighten up. Try a pina colada.

The piña colada was — along with such lampshade-on-head-at-office-party stalwarts as the tequila sunrise, mudslide and grasshopper — left behind during the early stages of the 21st-century cocktail renaissance.
It just didn’t fit with what those of us going to craft cocktail bars wanted. We had ideas about the right and wrong ways to drink. We fetishized fernet and single-village mezcal and bonded rye. Prefab mixes were out. Fresh ingredients were in. Blenders and hurricane glasses were out. Mixing tins and coupes were in.
The piña colada isn’t strong-and-stirred. It doesn’t contain challenging or hard-to-find ingredients. It’s sticky, sweet and resolutely uncool. Our parents drank it. So we weren’t gonna.
But the thing about establishing a right-way-wrong-way dichotomy is that it can become blinding. I’m not saying the craft cocktail movement was misguided necessarily — drink culture had to be torn down to be rebuilt — I am saying maybe it’s time to lighten up a bit. It’s time to acknowledge that it’s OK to like both a Sazerac and a piña colada.
That’s what you see your less dogmatic craft bars and bartenders doing these days. Instead of rejecting all of the declasse drinks from the dark ages (1950s through 1970s), they’re reclaiming them. They’re applying some of this century’s methods — fresh rather than canned juices, for instance — to re-engineered versions of the old recipes.
I had a piña colada at Rumba in Seattle last month and, far from cloying, it was somehow both rich and fresh-tasting. The key, as far as I could tell, was in the addition of lime juice and the use of house-made coconut cream rather than the still-standard Coco Lopez canned brand.
I spent last weekend trying to dial-in my own version. I made my own coconut cream (see note below), but I also tried the drink with Coco Lopez and with coconut ice cream. I messed around with ingredient ratios and a few different rums. I did them with and without lime juice. And I ended up with a recipe that works for me.
The homemade coconut cream definitely won out, though I didn’t find the Coco Lopez as distasteful as I’d expected. (Jim Meehan says it “looks and tastes like suntan lotion”; I wouldn’t go that far.) The versions with lime, not a canonical piña colada ingredient, were far superior. As for rum, I preferred the less funky ones for this. Save your Smith & Cross or Wray & Nephew for other drinks. I landed on a 50-50 mix of Plantation 3 Star and the 8-year-old Bacardi Reserve Ocho.
My take on the drink probably still wouldn’t win over the most strident of the Serious Drink People, but that’s fine. They’re not invited to my piña colada party this summer anyway. It’s more fun without them.
Piña colada
2 ounces rum (3 ounces if you’re home for the night and really feeling it)
1 1/2 ounces coconut cream
1 1/2 ounces fresh, unsweetened pineapple juice
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
6-8 ounces crushed ice
Add all ingredients to blender. Blend on high until smooth. Pour into a big ol’ glass; straw optional.
Homemade coconut cream
1 can (400 ml) coconut milk
1 3/4 cups white sugar
Pinch of salt
Combine all ingredients in saucepan over low heat. Stir until sugar is fully dissolved. Cool and store in refrigerator for up to a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.