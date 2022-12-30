I’ve never believed sparkling wine was for special occasions – I drink the stuff with frozen pizza – but I do firmly believe the inverse: Special occasions demand sparkling wine.
New Year’s Eve, of course, is plenty special enough to qualify. So I present to you a quartet of sparkling drinks, including one that gets its effervescence from non-alcoholic sources. There are a lot of great ones out there (the French 75, with gin or Cognac; the classic champagne cocktail with the bitters-soaked sugar cube, Hemingway’s absinthe-driven Death in the Afternoon), but these are the ones I’ve been making this holiday season.
Sbagliato
This equal-parts, three-ingredient marvel is perhaps the best and easiest sparkling-wine drink. I’ve written about it before, but it’s having a bit of a moment right now on account of a viral TikTok meme. Or something. I don’t really care. What I do care about is how delicious this drink, which just replaces the gin in a Negroni with sparkling wine, tastes with a slice of orange or an orange twist.
Supposedly it was invented serendipitously when a bartender mistakenly grabbed a bottle of prosecco instead of gin. (I don’t buy that, but I like the story.) Sbagliato is Italian for “mistake,” so the story gave the drink its name. Whatever its true origin, sparkling wine proved to pair exceedingly well with the bittersweet mix of Campari and red vermouth that make up the drink’s other two-thirds.
Recipe
1 ½ ounces Campari
1 ½ ounces red vermouth
1 ½ ounces sparkling wine (prosecco is traditional, but I like the blanc de blancs brut by the Yakima Valley’s own Treveri Cellars for virtually all cocktail applications)
Orange slice or orange twist
Combine all ingredients in rocks glass over ice. Add orange slice or twist garnish.
Sbagliato is also an easy one to serve as a punch. Just pour a bottle of each ingredient into your punch bowl with plenty of ice. (I like to make ice molds with sliced citrus in them for this.)
Hippocrene
Poetry Magazine commissioned this drink to celebrate its centennial back in 2012. Created by one of the publication’s former web producers, Brian West, it is a vibrant affair, enlivened by ginger and citrus with a healthy lump of gin providing the backbone. Its name, taken from that of a sacred spring, whose waters produced poetic inspiration, is apropos in that one or two of these Hippocrenes is known to imbue the drinker with a bold, if not necessarily prudent, poetic spirit.
With that in mind, I offer this toast, cribbed from the poet Kim Addonizio’s “New Year’s Day,” from her 2000 collection “Tell Me”: “Today I want to resolve nothing/ I only want to walk a little longer in the cold/ blessing of the rain, and lift my face to it.”
Recipe
1 ¼ ounces gin
¾ ounce ginger liqueur such as Domaine de Canton
½ ounce grapefruit juice
¼ ounce lemon juice
1 tablespoon chilled mint tea (brewed at double strength)
2 ounces sparkling wine
2 dashes grapefruit bitters
Fresh basil to garnish (optional)
Combine all ingredients except sparkling wine and basil in a mixing glass with ice. Stir 15-20 seconds. Strain into glass. Top with sparkling wine, stir gently to incorporate.
American 25
Robert Simonson, the New York Times drink writer and author of several books including the contemporary-cocktail-revolution history “A Proper Drink” (excellent, highly recommended), came up with this one on his own. It was his attempt at a Christmas drink that invigorated its drinker rather than bogged them down (like eggnog or Tom and Jerry).
A riff on the classic French 75 (basically a gin or Cognac sour topped with Champagne), Simonson’s drink instead uses a base of 100-proof apple brandy accented by peaty Scotch. It’s a big, bold combination, the sort of thing an old-timey cowboy might smash against the wall at the start of a saloon brawl – if old-timey cowboys drank sparkling-wine cocktails with lemon twists.
It gets its name from the apple brandy, a distinctly American spirit, predating even rye and bourbon as the nation’s oldest distilled spirit. The 25 is for Christmas, the day for which the drink was invented. I'm stealing it for New Year’s Eve, so call it an American 31 if you like.
Recipe
1 ounce apple brandy (preferably Laird’s 100-proof bonded, but Laird’s 80-proof applejack will work in a pinch)
½ ounce lemon juice
½ ounce simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, simmered on the stove, then cooled)
¼ ounce peaty Scotch such as Laphroaig or Ardberg 10 Year
4 ounces sparkling wine
Lemon peel garnish
Shake all ingredients except sparkling wine and lemon peel in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. Twist the lemon peel over the surface of the drink, then drop it in.
FPB
In June I ruptured my achilles tendon playing pickleball. I had never played pickleball before and will never play again. There were complications from surgery. Then there were four more surgeries. I’m still recovering. And I hate pickleball.
But one fun aspect of having your leg in a constant state of peril and attempted recovery is that you have to cut down on drinking. You want your body to heal, and your body heals better when it’s consuming things like lean protein and pure water than it does when it’s consuming the delicious poisons I normally prefer. So, while I continued making regular cocktails for other people, I was also constantly inventing non-alcoholic drinks for myself.
A lot of them featured tonic water, which, owing to its bittersweet character, has a way of tricking my palate into thinking it’s actually drinking a capital-D Drink even when there’s no booze in it. And a lot of them featured citrus, because that pairs easily with tonic. You really can’t go wrong.
For this particular concoction, I used cara cara orange juice and lengthened it with both tonic and lemon seltzer. Then I added a drop of rose water, which is my secret weapon for giving my non-alcoholic drinks a dry, complex finish. (Never more than a single drop though; two drops, and it begins to taste overwhelmingly of perfume.) I called it FPB, which officially stands for Fizzy Pat Beverage but unofficially stands for something profane related to my injury.
Recipe
Juice of one half cara cara orange
4 ounces tonic (a good one such as Fever Tree)
4 ounces lemon seltzer
1 drop rose water
Lemon or orange peel garnish
Combine all liquid ingredients in tall glass over ice. Twist citrus peel over surface and drop it in.
Pat Muir is a former Yakima Herald-Republic staff writer whose On the Bar drinks column ran regularly from 2014-2020.
