If you like tequila, Mexican food and good music, Noche de Agave may be the event for you.
Noche de Agave 2023 will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Yakima Valley College Conference Center, between West Nob Hill Boulevard and 16th Avenue in Yakima.
Attendees of the annual event will be able to enjoy a traditional Mexican dinner with tequila and mezcal tasting, accompanied by folklorico dancing and a harp trio and participate in a silent auction, said Don Bender, secretary of the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association, the organization coordinating the event.
Noche de Agave is held each year to raise funds for the organization's activities, Bender said, but also "to build bridges between communities."
Tickets are $75 can be purchased online at www.yakimamorelia.org.
The ticket includes a dinner paired with three types of tequila, entertainment and a silent auction, said the website.
Attendees have the option to purchase their drink and tickets for the auction of artwork by Michoacán artist Javier Ortiz, a home-cooked dinner, a limousine ride, bottles of premium tequila, handcrafted jewelry and other items, Bender said.
People interested in learning more about agave, the plant from which tequila is made and the tequila production process, will be able to join a presentation by tequila specialist Luis Navarro.
Part of the money raised at Noche de Agave 2023 will go to West Valley High School and Davis High School dance groups to purchase costumes and enhance their programs. These groups will also perform at the dinner. Money also will go to the future Day of the Dead celebration at the Valley Mall, Bender said.
