Photo Editor

Emree Weaver, originally from South Texas, has worked as the photo editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic since November 2021. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Italian at the University of Texas of Austin and her master’s degree in photojournalism, also at UT. She has spent time in Italy and Botswana and previously worked in digital and print media in central and southern Texas before moving to Washington. She also enjoys teaching photography, with experience as a teaching assistant for beginner and advanced photography classes at the collegiate level and leading a multimedia internship program. Emree is passionate about community journalism and believes compassionate visual storytelling can foster connections among neighbors.