When I first lived alone in college, I melted a pot trying to steam an artichoke. My friends that know this won’t ever let me live it down. Despite being the granddaughter of an esteemed Southern cook who published three cookbooks, I didn’t think I had inherited the cooking gene.
Then, during the summer after my senior year, I decided to put my pot-melting days behind me and become more self-sufficient in the kitchen.
I started by learning how to make scrambled eggs a la Gordon Ramsay from my roommate (cooked off and on over low heat; the process makes the eggs creamy and fluffy). I sought out easy recipes, utilized my roommates and friends as taste-testers, and began hosting weekly dinners.
A few months later, I moved to Florence, and eventually Rome. I continued my tradition of regular dinners for my Italian friends and learned more about Italian cuisine. Minestrone on rainy days, caprese for a quick lunch (no balsamic vinegar!), quick and easy pasta dinners, creamy risotto and so much more.
A couple of my good friends, who were brothers, invited me over for dinner often and I always wanted to help their mom in the kitchen. I remember asking her once if she was following a recipe and how much of an ingredient she needed, to which she exclaimed, “Cara mia, cuciamo a mano!” (“My dear, we cook by hand!”).
Having lived in Italy, speaking Italian fluently for years and being of Italian heritage myself, Italian cuisine is, not surprisingly, my favorite. Italian dishes allow for a lot of creativity once you understand some basic techniques and ingredients that go well together. If you’ve ever watched the Disney movie "Ratatouille," then you know that “anyone can cook!”
Two of my favorite dishes to make that are highly adaptable are risotto and chicken cutlets. I am sharing recipes here that I created for you to try. I will explain the foundation of each and hopefully leave you with some inspiration to make your own variations on these dishes. Recipes can be used as guidelines or starting points for your own creativity to blossom.
Shrimp and Zucchini Risotto
1 cup arborio rice
3/4 to 1 pound shrimp (I like Argentinian)
2 small zucchini
1/2 cup dry white wine (I use pinot grigio)
1 onion (I like to use a yellow onion, but white is fine, or even shallots if you prefer)
32 ounces vegetable broth
Paprika
Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper
Butter
Olive oil
Risotto is an insanely easy dish, but it takes time and finesse. A point of pride for me to this day is teaching one of my Italian friends how to make risotto. I still give him a hard time about how “an American taught an Italian how to make Italian food,” and I can still hear him jokingly whine, “How long must I stir the risotto?!”
The basics of risotto are: arborio rice, an onion, butter, olive oil and broth. Anything you want to mix into the risotto should be cooked separately and mixed in at the very end, once the risotto is fully cooked. The type of broth you use will depend on what you’re mixing in.
Start heating butter and olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. I don’t measure the oil, but usually start with 2 tablespoons of butter and go from there. Dice your onion and sauté.
Pour the entire 32 ounces of broth into a small saucepan on a burner next to your risotto pot. Bring the broth to a boil and then reduce the heat to low.
Once the onions are soft and fragrant, pour the arborio rice into the pot and allow it to soak in the butter and oil. Then add the white wine and stir.
The process from here is where constant attention and consistent stirring is required. Pour broth into the risotto one ladle at a time until all the broth is gone. You don’t need to constantly stir until your arm falls off, but you will want to stir regularly and keep an eye on the risotto so it doesn’t burn. (I burned risotto early in my cooking journey; it doesn’t taste good.) Once the rice has absorbed the broth, it’s time for another ladle.
While the rice is cooking, toss the shrimp in Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper and then sear in a pan over medium heat for about 2-3 minutes on each side. Be careful not to overcook the shrimp.
Cut the ends off the zucchini, then in half lengthwise and slice (so you have thin halves). After removing the shrimp from the pan, cook the zucchini in the leftover juices/seasoning. Once the zucchini is done, drain some of the liquid, mix it with the shrimp and set aside.
The process of ladling the broth into the rice and stirring usually takes about 45 minutes. I sometimes add a little more wine to the risotto toward the end. You can taste the risotto to see if it’s done. It should be creamy with a porridge-like consistency. If there is still a large white center in the rice grains, it’s not done yet. It should not be crunchy, but not soggy, either.
Once the rice is done, reduce the heat and mix in the shrimp and zucchini. This next part is optional, but I like to add a dash of white truffle oil to my risotto dishes. This is a finishing oil, so you must always mix it in at the end, and a little bit goes a long way.
And there you have it! I like to sprinkle some Parmesan on top and some fresh basil.
Some other risotto dishes for inspiration:
• Shrimp and asparagus (with vegetable broth)
• Asparagus with lemon and Parmesan (with vegetable or chicken broth)
• Wild mushrooms and green onions (with vegetable, mushroom or chicken broth)
• Mushroom and spinach with fresh thyme (with vegetable, mushroom or chicken broth)
• Butternut squash and sage (wth vegetable or chicken broth)
• Lobster (with homemade lobster stock)
• • • • •
Chicken cutlets ("cotolette di pollo" in Italian) are the base of many dishes. Chicken Marsala and Chicken Piccata are cooked in this way and served over pasta. Once I realized this, I started adapting my own sauces and trying different pastas (one of my favorite pastas is bucatini).
Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce Over Pasta
4 chicken breasts
1 cup flour (for dredging chicken cutlets)
8 ounces mushrooms of choice, sliced
1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes (I use julienne cut)
2 1/2 ounces fresh baby spinach
1/2 cup dry white wine (I use pinot grigio)
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
Pasta of choice (I used fettuccine)
Flour and butter for a roux to thicken sauce. The ratio is 1:1 and I recommend using 2 tablespoons
Dry oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
The process of making chicken cutlets is very simple: Cut each of your chicken breasts in half, lay them on your cutting board, cover in plastic wrap and use a meat tenderizer to pound them thin. Season each side with salt and pepper.
While doing that, heat butter and oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Then dredge each cutlet in flour and sear in the butter and oil. Cook on each side for about 4 minutes, until light brown and slightly crispy. Set the 4 cutlets aside and cover with foil.
Then, deglaze the pan with the white wine. This is one of my favorite parts because I love the sizzling sound the wine makes. It also cleans up the chicken bits on the pan and adds great flavor to the sauce.
Add a little more butter to the pan, maybe 2 tablespoons, and sauté your mushrooms. Once the mushrooms have started to soften, mix in the sun-dried tomatoes and dry oregano. Mix in the spinach and allow it to wilt, stirring. Add the chicken broth, reduce the heat slightly and allow the sauce to simmer.
Bring a separate pot of salted water to a boil and cook your pasta of choice according to the package (you’ll want your pasta to be “al dente”). Strain and return to pot with a little bit of butter, and keep warm.
Make the roux in a separate pan by melting 2 tablespoons of butter and whisking in 2 tablespoons of flour. Once thoroughly mixed, pour the roux into the sauce. Slowly pour in the heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.
Return the chicken cutlets to the pan with the sauce, spoon the sauce on top, and allow them to heat through. Once ready, serve over your pasta, sprinkled with some Parmesan on top.
And ... eccola! Another easy, simple recipe that you can adapt to your liking.
I am by no means a professional chef. But over the last 12 years, I have explored and expanded my culinary interests to become a respected, at least among family and friends, at-home amateur chef. Cooking is a hobby I have come to love deeply, and my cooking ritual has become almost meditative for me. It’s a way to treat myself to a solo meal or gather with good company over good food.
Buon appetito!
