Santa Claus, snowmen, reindeer, candy canes and … cookies. All are common sights during the holiday season.
Wrapped as gifts or adorning festive table settings, cookies are tasty little treats, easily sharable with our loved ones. A few hours spent in the kitchen with family and friends is a great way to celebrate the special people in our lives.
Here at Explore, we asked staff members for their favorite cookie recipes. We hope you're inspired to bake up a batch or two for the people you love.
Jam Thumbprints
Joanna Markell, city editor
Ingredients
2 cups lightly toasted almonds (OK to substitute walnuts, pistachios or hazelnuts)
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature
2/3 cup lightly packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup jam, your choice
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Using a food processor, pulse 1 1/2 cups of the almonds in short bursts until they are coarsely chopped. Add the flour and continue to mix until the nuts are finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl and add the baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Whisk the mixture together.
Using the food processor again, pulse the remaining 1/2 cup almonds and the 2 tablespoons sugar until almonds are finely chopped (about the texture of coarse cornmeal). Set aside. You will use this to coat the balls of dough.
Using a stand or handheld mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until light and creamy, about 2 minutes. Scrape the bowl, add the egg and mix until incorporated. Add the vanilla, then the dry ingredients on low speed. Mix until the dough just comes together.
Using your hands or 1/2-ounce scoop, form 1/2-inch balls of dough. Roll the balls in the nut-sugar mixture. Place them on baking sheets 1 1/2 inches apart. Use the end of a wooden spoon to create a depression in each cookie and refrigerate for 45 minutes.
Bake the cookies at 375 degrees for 6 minutes, then remove the sheets from the oven. Deepen each depression with a spoon tip and fill with 1/4 teaspoon of jam. Don’t overfill. Bake 4 to 6 more minutes until the cookies spread more and are golden brown.
Leave the cookies on the cookie sheet and move to a wire rack to cool completely.
Makes 32 to 36 2-inch cookies.
From “Classic Cookies with Modern Twists” by Ellen Jackson, available at Yakima Valley Libraries.
Caramel Brownies
Kate Smith, local government reporter
Ingredients
1 package German chocolate cake mix
1/2 cup melted butter
1/3 cup evaporated milk
1 cup chocolate chips
For caramel sauce:
50 caramels
1/3 cup evaporated milk
Directions
Unwrap caramels and melt on the stovetop in 1/3 cup evaporated milk.
Grease and flour a 9x13 pan. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Combine cake mix with 1/2 cup melted butter and 1/3 cup evaporated milk.
Press half of this portion into the pan.
Bake for 8 minutes.
Sprinkle on the chocolate chips, and carefully pour the caramel sauce over the chocolate chips.
Take the remaining dough and press it out over this.
Bake for another 16-18 minutes.
Cut into bite-size squares and serve.
Chow Mein Cookies
Bruce Drysdale, news editor
I’d imagine a lot of Americans have but one image that connects the word “Chinese” with Christmas: that cringeworthy scene at the Chinese restaurant in the classic movie “A Christmas Story.”
Here’s another image: Chow Mein Cookies — or Chinese Noodle Cookies, take your pick — a long and glorious Christmas tradition from my wife’s family.
These crunchy, tasty treats feature just three ingredients – chow mein noodles, melted butterscotch or chocolate chips, and roasted peanuts — and are simple to make. But be sure to make a lot, because they tend to disappear quickly.
Chow mein noodles … in a cookie? At Christmas? How did this come about? I have no idea; I just know that my wife’s grandmother and mom made them every Christmas, and since we’ve been married (39 years this week!) my wife has made them every Christmas.
The Nativity, Santa, Christmas trees, carols, gifts, family … and Chow Mein Cookies. We absolutely cannot have Christmas without them.
Ingredients
1 bag butterscotch chips, about 11-12 ounces (our family also makes batches with semi-sweet chocolate chips)
3 ounces chow mein noodles
1 cup roasted, unsalted peanuts, Spanish if possible (do not use raw peanuts)
Directions
Melt the chips, preferably in a double boiler. Add noodles and peanuts and stir until noodles and peanuts are thoroughly coated. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto wax paper (the bigger the spoon, the bigger the cookie; we go for cereal spoons as opposed to soup spoons, as the cookies will taste rich). Let the cookies set, then enjoy.
Peppermint Brownie Cookies
Michael Ambrose, assistant sports editor
Ingredients
4 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped (3/4 cup)
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch-processed
1/2 cup unsalted butter
2 large eggs, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons peppermint extract
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup crushed peppermint candy
Directions
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Put chocolate and 1/4 cup cocoa powder in a small heatproof bowl or glass measuring cup. Melt butter in saucepan over medium-low heat until bubbly but not browned and pour over chocolate. Without stirring, let the mixture sit so the residual heat can melt the chocolate thoroughly while you whip the eggs and sugar.
Put the eggs, both sugars and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whisk on medium-high speed until the mixture is pillowy and the sugars have begun to dissolve, 6 to 8 minutes.
Stir the chocolate mixture until glossy and smooth. If any solid pieces remain, you can microwave the mixture in 10-second bursts until everything is melted.
With the mixer on low speed, add the peppermint extract and then the chocolate mixture. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then add the flour and remaining 1/4 cup and mix on low until a few streaks of flour and cocoa remain. Use spatula to finish folding in the dry ingredients to avoid over-mixing. The dough will be looser than traditional cookie dough but not as thin as brownie batter.
Use a 1/4-cup cookie scoop or measuring cup to scoop 12 (2-ounce) balls of batter onto the prepared sheets and bake. After 10 minutes, take the sheets out of the oven and bang them once on the counter to create a craggy surface and dense texture. Sprinkle a bit of crushed peppermint candy in the center of each cookie and return to the oven for another 2 minutes.
Let cool completely on the baking sheets. The cookies will keep for 4 days in an airtight container at room temperature.
From “24 Days of Cookies,” recipes from New York Times Cooking.
Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
Santiago Ochoa, Report for America reporter
Ingredients
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
3/4 teaspoon almond extract
Red (or green) food coloring
Sprinkles
Directions
Whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. In a large bowl using a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment), beat butter and sugar together. Add egg and beat until incorporated, then add extract. Add dry ingredients and beat until combined.
Divide dough in half, keeping one half in mixing bowl. Add food coloring and mix until desired color is reached. Shape each dough into a square that is roughly 1/2-inch thick. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.
Place dyed dough between two sheets of parchment paper and shape into a rectangle about 1/4-inch thick. Repeat with white dough. Take top sheet of parchment paper off of each dough. Place dyed dough on top of white dough, dough sides facing each other. Gently press on top of dough to help seal together.
Remove top parchment paper and trim sides to match up evenly. Starting on a long side, use the bottom parchment paper to help roll dough tightly into a log. Roll log on the counter a few times to help seal the edge. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour, up to overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Place sprinkles on a medium plate. Using a sharp knife, slice cookies 1/2-inch thick and roll edges in sprinkles. Place on baking sheets 2 inches apart.
Bake until edges are set and just starting to turn golden, 10 minutes.
From “Your Ultimate Christmas Guide!,” recipes on delish.com.
Brownie Chip Cookies
Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor
Kitchens scare me. The thought of sticking my hands and arms in a hot oven is terrifying. But I wanted to submit something for this story.
I broke out my most cherished recipe book, which I received from my Grandma Mary. I loved flipping through it and others as a kid and every time I saw her pull it out to use, I knew we were in for something special.
Each recipe that caught my eye called for so many steps and ingredients that I didn’t feel like an easy one was good enough for this story or to share the end results with my colleagues. But all I could think of was how happy my Grandma Mary would be knowing I was using her book.
I picked the recipe below, hit play on my favorite playlist and got to baking. I enjoyed my time in the kitchen and hope I brought a smile to anyone that tried one of the cookies I baked.
Ingredients
2 eggs
1/4 cup oil
1 package family-size walnut brownie mix
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate, milk chocolate or butterscotch pieces
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, combine eggs and oil. By hand, stir in brownie mix and mix well. Stir in chocolate pieces.
Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls, 2 inches apart, on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes. Cookies will be soft to the touch.
Cool 1-2 minutes before removing from baking sheet. Cool completely. Makes about 48 cookies.
