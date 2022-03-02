Central Washington: The home of exceptional wine, beer — and cider

Central Washington is known for its beer and wine, and rightfully so.
But it also turns out another world-class beverage — cider.
Some apple varieties are centuries old and are grown specifically for cider. Sections of orchards are dedicated to growing those apples.
Tieton Cider Works is one of two cideries in Central Washington. It started growing cider-specific apples in 2008.
“We were just interested in seeing what we could do with these apples,” said Marcus Robert, owner and cider maker at Tieton Cider Works. “A few of us were interested as long-time growers in 2009, 2010 and even 2011. There wasn't a lot of cider being sold in the U.S. Not like today, obviously.”
Cider is a small portion of the total adult beverage market in the U.S., but it's growing every year.
Tieton Cider Works has seen about 65% growth in the last two years, Robert said.
According to Robert, the growth of the craft brewing industry has increased interest in new drinks like cider, which lost much of its popularity due to the temperance movement and Prohibition.
Prior to the 1890s, the drink of America was cider. Cider was often cleaner than nearby water supplies and could be made from just a few apple trees on your property. Since it was preserved, it could be enjoyed year-round.
Fast-forward to the Industrial Revolution. With no safety protocols, people were getting drunk at work and falling into machines. The temperance movement targeted backyard apple farms to curb binge drinking among blue collar workers. Cider heritage was lost to good intentions.
The temperance movement resulted in Prohibition, during which there was a huge influx of German immigrants. When alcoholic beverages became legal again, the German population started making pilsners and lagers that became the drink of the working class. Refrigerated train cars created the ability to ship beer everywhere without it going bad.
Susie Jensen has always been a cider person. She says it’s a very refreshing, delightful drink.
Jenson is the owner of Wheel Line Cider in Ellensburg. Her orchard produces heirloom apples called bittersweet or bitter sharps.
Jensen had an apple tree at home and she would make apple juice and apple cider vinegar with her kids. But she didn’t know how to make cider.
“I took a class and I fell in love with it and I and that's what introduced me to the bittersweets and sharps. And it's just been a wonderful, fun journey,” Jensen said.
That journey led to the establishment of Wheel Line Cider.
Wheel Line Cider’s market is about 80% retail, compared to most liquor businesses that are 80% wholesale. Its biggest outlet is its tasting room, followed by the Ellensburg and Yakima farmers markets. Wheel Line is hoping to expand into Spokane Valley and Canada this year.
One of its ciders, Rodeo City, was created from Jensen’s apples as well as apples from the community. Jensen turned to farmers in the Kittitas Valley to contribute excess apples. It will be available in the Ellensburg area, with part of the proceeds going to the Kittitas County CattleWomen. They have a scholarship program for young women studying agriculture.
“I’m excited about that because, it’s a neat way for me to give back to the community and to build within the community,” Jensen said.
The largest U.S. domestic cider makers lost market share in the northwest to regional cideries like Tieton Cider Works and Wheel Line Cider over the last couple of years, said Robert.
“We're a niche industry. I grew up in the apple industry. I really thought this is what the rest of America looks like. But it's not. This is a very niche agricultural product,” Robert said.
Tieton Cider Works and Wheel Line Cider are looking forward to warmer spring and summer weather. Each will feature expanded hours.
Tieton Cider Works is hoping to bring back its outdoor stage this summer for live music. It wants to feature Yakima food trucks for locals and out-of-town visitors.
Wheel Line Cider usually opens the first weekend of June. They will have live music on the weekends, and every other Sunday they offer cider donuts. They encourage bringing a picnic for the family.
“Washington's plunked a lot of money and coordinated a great effort to get us known as the apple state and I'm hoping that they will embrace apple cider as part of that,” Jensen said.
