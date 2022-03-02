Central Washington is the home of exceptional wine, beer — and cider

All about cider

Cider is fermented, alcoholic apple juice.

Apples are pressed and yeast is added to the juice, explained Ali Griffin, marketing coordinator at Tieton Cider Works. It is stored for fermentation in sterile vats or casks. Once the juice is fermented to the desired dryness, yeast and solids are filtered out. Then the cider is ready to be bottled.

Ciders taste from dry to sweet and can be still or carbonated.

Ciders can be made from apple and pear juice. Other fruit juices and ingredients like honey or hops can be added to create different flavor profiles.

— Sara Rae Shields, Yakima Herald-Republic