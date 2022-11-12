I hit send on a group message to a few friends: "Who’s in for Friendsgiving?" Within a few hours, a date was set and we divvied up who would bring appetizers, desserts and drinks. I promised the main dishes and set about coming up with a menu.
After falling down the dark hole of internet recipes and getting stuck in indecision, I finally asked myself what sounded good to make. As much as I enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, I really love to experiment and I’m always open to a surprise or two at the table each year.
From there, I decided to ditch the traditional turkey. Don’t get me wrong, I love turkey and I’ve got a fail-proof recipe that’s been well documented right here in the Yakima Herald-Republic and over on my blog, thesaltandstone.com. You can find it in the archives on either site. But this year, I was in the mood for something different.
I settled on a savory roast chicken cooked on a bed of fall root veggies and I can honestly say I’ve never made a better chicken. Whether you make this for your holiday meal or not, bookmark the recipe for some time this winter; I promise you won’t regret it. Don’t be afraid of the hot honey when you see it in the recipe. The chicken is not spicy at all but you could always skip it and use regular honey instead. Also, you could use this recipe using a turkey instead of a chicken.
As for side dishes, I couldn’t resist the fun of putting a spin on classic recipes. Au gratin potatoes get a little surprise with marinated artichokes hidden between the layers of decadent cheesy potatoes. Crispy Brussels sprouts go from basic to delightful when combined with pearled couscous, bacon, Parmesan cheese and a decadent honey mustard dressing.
Kale salad makes an appearance with crunchy apples, sweet pears, tangy goat cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds. I need a variety of flavors, textures and colors at my Thanksgiving meal and for me, that means a bright, flavorful, tangy salad that adds crunch and freshness to my plate. This salad checks all the boxes.
And finally, a parsnip carrot spiced layer cake. Pumpkin and apple pie will always be the stars of the show at Thanksgiving but sometimes a slice of cake (whether for dessert or breakfast the next day, let's be honest) is the perfect ending to a special meal. This sweet and rustic cake is similar to a traditional carrot cake but the addition of parsnips gives the cake a subtle spicy-earthy flavor while still being delightfully sweet and delicious. I baked two 9-inch round layers before cutting them each in half for four cake layers with brown sugar cream cheese frosting between each layer.
On the night of Friendsgiving, my kitchen was a revolving door of friends jostling to warm things in the oven and lay out dishes across the kitchen island. Rambunctious children ran and played through the house, swiping bites off platters before disappearing into whatever game they were playing. Finally, we poured the wine and settled in at the table passing dishes back and forth until everyone was munching. We laughed and ate, letting hours slip past just enjoying to be at the table together. A Happy Thanksgiving indeed.
Hot Honey Roast Chicken with Fennel, Red Onion and Carrots
• 5-pound whole chicken, innards removed
• 2 cups buttermilk
• 1/2 cup softened butter
• 2 tablespoons hot honey
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
• 4-5 sprigs fresh thyme
• 1 large purple onion
• 1 fennel bulb
• 2 medium carrots
• 1 cup apple cider
The night before you plan to make this recipe, place whole chicken in a bowl and cover in buttermilk. Using tongs, rotate the chicken in the buttermilk so that it’s entirely covered in buttermilk before covering the bowl with plastic wrap and storing in the refrigerator. Ideally, this is done the night before, but can also be done 4 to 6 hours leading up to cooking the chicken. The buttermilk tenderizes the meat and acts as a brine.
When you’re ready to roast the chicken, start by preheating your oven to 450 degrees. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and give it a quick rinse in cold water. Using paper towels pat the chicken dry. Set it aside while you prepare the rest of the recipe.
Peel the onion and rough chop it. Trim the stalks on the fennel before chopping into bite size pieces. Peel the carrots and slice into 2-inch pieces. Put the vegetables along with 2 sprigs fresh thyme into a cast iron pan or Dutch oven.
In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, hot honey, paprika, garlic powder and 1 teaspoon Kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper along with the leaves of two sprigs of fresh thyme. Use a fork to mix the ingredients until well-combined.
Place chicken on top the bed of chopped vegetables. Sprinkle the chicken with the remaining teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Using clean hands, coat the entire chicken in the honey butter mixture, including between the skin and breast meat. Don’t forget to do the wings, legs and underside of the bird. Add the apple cider into the pot (don’t pour over the chicken) and cover with a lid or tin foil.
Place the chicken in the oven and immediately turn the oven down to 400 degrees. Cook for 60 to 75 minutes removing the tinfoil at the halfway point. An internal thermometer placed into the breast should read 165 degrees. Remove from the oven and allow to rest at least 10 minutes before carving. Serve the chicken along with a few of the caramelized vegetables from the bottom of the pan. Serves 6.
Harvest Kale Salad with Pears, Apples and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
• 2 bunches green or lacinato kale
• 1 Honeycrisp apple
• 1 sweet red pear
• 4 ounces blueberry goat cheese
• 1/3 cup pumpkin seeds
• 2 tablespoons brown sugar
• Dash of cinnamon
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup apple cider
• 2-3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
• Juice of a lemon
• 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
• Pinch of black pepper
Wash kale and remove stems. Chop into bite size pieces. Transfer to a bowl and drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil and the juice of a lemon over the kale. Massage the olive oil and lemon juice into the kale, making sure the greens are well coated. Set aside.
Slice the apples and pears thinly. Arrange on top the kale along with the blueberry goat cheese. The goat cheese can be sliced into rounds and arranged or crumbled, whichever is your preference.
In a small saute pan, combine the pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter. Turn the heat to medium low, and stirring often, let the butter melt and toast the pumpkin seeds, about 3 to 4 minutes. When the seeds are fragrant and have absorbed the butter and sugar, remove from heat and sprinkle over the salad.
In a small bowl or jar, combine the remaining olive oil, apple cider, apple cider vinegar, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Taste and adjust flavors if needed, adding a little more salt or vinegar if needed. Drizzle over salad before gently tossing to combine.
Kale stands up well to dressing so feel free to make this salad in advance and store in the fridge until ready to serve. Serves 12
Au Gratin Potatoes with Marinated Artichokes
• 5 pounds russet potatoes
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 12 ounces grated Gruyere cheese
• 4 ounces smoked Gouda cheese
• 12 ounce jar marinated artichokes in olive oil
• 3 slices center-cut cooked bacon, crumbled
• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
• 3 tablespoons softened butter
• 4 sprigs fresh thyme
• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
• 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
This makes a large batch (two trays) so if you aren’t feeding a crowd, I recommend halving this recipe. Start by washing and thinly slicing the potatoes. This can be a pain to do. If you have a mandoline or food processor, that makes the job much easier. If not, sharpen your knife before starting, that will help a lot.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 10x10 baking dishes with cooking spray and set aside. Prepare bacon according to package instructions and preference. Slice or crumble. Drain oil from jar of artichokes and give the vegetables a rough chop, breaking up the pieces.
In a large bowl combine the sliced potatoes with the heavy whipping cream, Gruyere, Gouda, cooked bacon, artichokes, salt and pepper. Mix well to combine, making sure the potatoes are well-coated in the whipping cream and cheese mixture. Transfer the potato mixture to the pans, making sure to layer the potatoes, keeping them flat. Gently pour any excess liquid from the bowl over the potatoes in the pans.
Top the potatoes with panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, fresh thyme leaves, and a sprinkle of black pepper. Dot the bread crumbs with small pieces of butter.
Cover the dishes with tinfoil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and cook an additional 15 minutes until the top is golden brown and the potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork. Serve immediately. Serves 16.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Pearled Couscous, Bacon and Parmesan
• 3 pounds Brussels sprouts halved
• 10-ounces package center-cut bacon
• 2 cups cooked pearl couscous
• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
• 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/3 cup olive oil
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• Pinch of Kosher salt and black pepper
Start by washing and trimming the ends off the Brussels sprouts. Cut sprouts in half and place in a bowl. Toss in 2 tablespoons olive oil, kosher salt and pepper. Place Brussels sprouts in an air fryer and cook at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. If you don’t have an air fryer, rotate searing sprouts in a sauté pan on medium heat, stirring often until the sprouts are golden brown on all sides and tender, about 8 minutes per batch.
While the Brussels sprouts roast, cook couscous according to package instructions. Place bacon on a parchment lined rimmed baking sheet. Cook in a 400 degree oven until the bacon is cooked through and crispy, about 20 minutes. Remove the bacon to a paper-towel lined plate. Blot the bacon and then chop into bite-size pieces.
In a small bowl, combine olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper. Whisk to combine.
In a large shallow bowl, combine cooked couscous, roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon and Parmesan cheese. Drizzle with dressing and toss to combine. Serves 8.
Carrot Parsnip Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 2 teaspoons baking soda
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• Pinch of ground nutmeg
• Pinch of allspice
• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
• 2 cups grated parsnips
• 2 cups grated carrots
• 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut flakes
• 1 cup chopped walnuts
• 1/2 cup raisins
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 1 cup canola oil
• 4 large eggs
Cream Cheese Frosting
• 8 ounces softened cream cheese
• 1 cup softened butter
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• Zest of half an orange
• 6 cups powdered sugar
To make the cake, start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 9-inch round cake pans with cooking spray and line the bottoms with parchment paper. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together the sugar and oil on low until blended. Add the eggs one at a time, increasing the mixer to medium, beating well after each addition. Add the carrots and parsnips and gently combine with the mixer on low.
In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Whisk to incorporate. On low speed, add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Add the coconut flakes, walnuts and raisins, mixing on low until just combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pans, evenly distributing the batter. Place the cake pans in the oven and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool for at least 30 minutes before removing from pans.
While the cakes bake, start the frosting. In a stand mixer, beat the butter, cream cheese and brown sugar on medium-high until well-mixed and light and fluffy, usually about 2 minutes. Add the vanilla and orange zest to the bowl and briefly mix to combine. Slowly add the powdered sugar to the butter mixture one cup at a time, mixing on low and then speeding up to beat on high until the powdered sugar is completely absorbed. Make sure to use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl between each addition of powdered sugar to ensure thorough mixing. If the frosting becomes too thick for your preference, you can add a tablespoon or two of milk to thin the frosting.
To assemble the cake, carefully slice each 9-inch round in half to make four thin cake layers. The cakes need to be completely cooled for this to work. For a rustic, easy cake, place the bottom layer on a tray or cake plate. Spread with a quarter of the frosting across the top of the cake before stacking the next layer and repeating the process. No need to frost the sides of the cake, just make sure to frost right to the edges of each cake layer.
